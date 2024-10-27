﻿
Put best feet forward on new fitness trail

Just steps from Shanghai Disneyland, a stunning five-star fitness trail has opened.
Ti Gong

Runners on the track.

Just steps from Shanghai Disneyland, a stunning five-star fitness trail has opened.

Certified by the Chinese Athletics Association, the 10-kilometer trail along Chuandi River is Shanghai's first five-star fitness trail.

With jogging and cycling paths, the trail features 12 scenic spots inspired by the ancient Chinese timekeeping system of shichen (时辰). Along the way, there are convenient service facilities like changing rooms, restrooms, and rest stops.

Visitors can enjoy strolls, jogs, bike rides, or events while weaving through lush waterside forests. And don't miss Chuandi River, a paradise for water sports enthusiasts with activities like dragon boat racing and rowing throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Beautiful Life Festival has kicked off at Shanghai International Resort, which includes Shanghai Disney Resort, with outdoor and water sports events taking place throughout December.

Ti Gong

Colourful stations along the trail.

Ti Gong

The trial is built along the Chuandi River.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Top ﻿
     