Transfer channel to Suzhou Metro Line 11 closed during CIIE

Passengers are being made aware of a temporary closure during this year's China International Import Expo, with Shanghai Shentong Metro Group advising of alternative arrangements.
Passengers using the Metro in the Suzhou Huaqiao area should be aware of some changes.

The transfer channel to Suzhou Metro Line 11 at Huaqiao Station has been temporarily closed for this year's China International Import Expo, said Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the Metro operator.

The temporary closure will run through November 12.

Passengers requiring a transfer between the two lines can swipe out of the station first, and transfer through the connecting corridor of the two lines.

For passengers transferring from Shanghai Metro Line 11, they can exit the turnstile, leave the Metro station via Exit 1, and enter Suzhou's Huaqiao Station through Entrance 3 or 4.

Passengers transferring from Suzhou Metro Line 11 should exit the turnstile, leave the station via Exit 3 or 4, and then enter Shanghai's Huaqiao station through Entrance 1 to complete the transfer.

The Metro operator said people who use the official digital payment app, developed by Shanghai and Suzhou Metro operators, need to swipe out of the station as well before the transfer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
