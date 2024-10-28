﻿
News / Metro

Transport app adds section for CIIE visitors

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:43 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
Detailed information for the benefit of exhibitors and public going to the event has been added to the city's traffic app ahead of the upcoming China International Import Expo.
The city's traffic app has added detailed information of the China International Import Expo, which is due to open in a week's time.

Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app) has uploaded a CIIE traffic mobility service zone in English and Chinese. It provides information on regular public transport routes, shuttle bus services, taxi services and smart parking.

The app's service zone section will allow people to reserve parking spaces outside the control area one hour in advance.

Exhibitors and visitors driving drive to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) should to click on the parking reservation section to view parking information around the venue and book a space. The main page of the service zone will automatically display the user's reservation information.

How to find the CIIE traffic mobility service zone:

  1. Scan the code below
  2. Open the MaaS APP and find the CIIE page

Transport app adds section for CIIE visitors
Ti Gong
Transport app adds section for CIIE visitors
Ti Gong

A screenshot of the front page of the SH MaaS app.

Both indoor and outdoor navigation can be shown on the app, with multiple route recommendations combining Metro, bus, and shuttle bus.

After identity identification, exhibitors can use an indoor navigation guide inside the hall.

The service zone function will be available until November 10.

Transport app adds section for CIIE visitors
Ti Gong

A screenshot of the CIIE traffic mobility service zone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
