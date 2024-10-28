Transport app adds section for CIIE visitors

The city's traffic app has added detailed information of the China International Import Expo, which is due to open in a week's time.

Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app) has uploaded a CIIE traffic mobility service zone in English and Chinese. It provides information on regular public transport routes, shuttle bus services, taxi services and smart parking.

The app's service zone section will allow people to reserve parking spaces outside the control area one hour in advance.

Exhibitors and visitors driving drive to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) should to click on the parking reservation section to view parking information around the venue and book a space. The main page of the service zone will automatically display the user's reservation information.