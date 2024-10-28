Furry friends to compete at Stray Paws adoption event

Some sun is forecast for this Sunday afternoon, which means the Endless Love: Stray Paws Fun and Adoption pets sports event will take place as scheduled at Laowaijie on 3388 Hongmei Road.

So, don't waste another Sunday afternoon sitting around doing nothing. Get outdoors and have fun with some furry friends.

The event is aimed to raise awareness about stray animals and encourage more people to choose adoption over buying.

Fourteen stray dogs will be the superstar contestants as they compete in an obstacle run, squats and tug-of-war contests with expat volunteers of City News Service, Shanghai's one-stop information service platform for international residents that is operated by Shanghai Daily.

Each volunteer and a dog form a team in the obstacle run. The volunteer guides the stray dog through an obstacle course featuring hurdles, loops and weaving poles. The team that finishes the course fastest wins.

In the squats with dogs, the volunteer will perform squats while holding the dog. The team with the most squats within one minute wins.

In the final tug-of-war event, volunteers do their best to encourage their dog to pull the rope to their side, such as using pet snacks or treats to entice the animals.

The champion dogs will receive dog headbands as prizes, and extra snacks from Chipper Fresh, a Taiwan pet food company founded by Grace Hsu.

While their canine counterparts are competing for glory, six stray cats will stand by and be their "cheerleaders," and interact with visitors.

Information about 30 stray animals will be showcased on site to encourage adoption.

The furry creatures all came from Best Friends China (BFC) the biggest bilingual animal welfare group in Shanghai.

BFC is also an active member of the City News Service community. If you're interested in adopting a stray animal, visit the Pet Adoption in Shanghai group on the CNS Community webpage or scan the QR code below this article.

City News Service has been involved in public social responsibility through its Charity Club program.

Founded in 2022, Charity Club hosts blood donation activities, cares for mentally challenged and disabled people, and adoption services for stray animals.

It has organized a volunteer team of more than 100 members, the majority of them being expats living in Shanghai.