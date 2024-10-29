Come and check out the latest CIIE package

Shanghai police said on Tuesday that foreigners with permanent residence ID cards can register for the 7th China International Import Expo.

This is the first time Shanghai has recognized a foreigner's permanent residency permit as a legitimate document for registration and enrollment. Previously, they could only register using their passports.

This is one of 15 methods implemented by local police to make the CIIE procedure more efficient.

Also, foreign exhibitors and visitors can apply for a port visa at a dedicated window at Pudong or Hongqiao International Airport upon arrival using their CIIE invitation documents.

At the CIIE, the police will set up service stations for foreigners at the venue to reissue and renew documents.

The 12367 CIIE immigration hotline will also provide policy assistance, both online and offline.

Shanghai exit-entry authorities will also provide multi-entry visa renewals for regular exhibitors, allowing them to enter directly in the future without having to reapply.

They also streamlined the process of obtaining stay and residence permits for qualifying overseas exhibitors and guests who are exempted from visa restrictions for arrival.

This provision allows exhibitors and visitors from more than 20 countries covered by the visa-free policy to apply for stay and residence permits, allowing them to continue conducting business talks and trade activities in China after their visa-free stay has expired.

To apply for these visa documents, candidates must only give proof of participation in the CIIE, an invitation letter from the participating company, and a summary of their pertinent plans and schedules during their stay in China.

Some of the measures announced are as shown below: