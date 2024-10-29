﻿
News / Metro

Come and check out the latest CIIE package

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Foreigners with permanent residence ID cards can register for the 7th China International Import Expo instead of their passports.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0

Shanghai police said on Tuesday that foreigners with permanent residence ID cards can register for the 7th China International Import Expo.

This is the first time Shanghai has recognized a foreigner's permanent residency permit as a legitimate document for registration and enrollment. Previously, they could only register using their passports.

This is one of 15 methods implemented by local police to make the CIIE procedure more efficient.

Also, foreign exhibitors and visitors can apply for a port visa at a dedicated window at Pudong or Hongqiao International Airport upon arrival using their CIIE invitation documents.

At the CIIE, the police will set up service stations for foreigners at the venue to reissue and renew documents.

The 12367 CIIE immigration hotline will also provide policy assistance, both online and offline.

Shanghai exit-entry authorities will also provide multi-entry visa renewals for regular exhibitors, allowing them to enter directly in the future without having to reapply.

They also streamlined the process of obtaining stay and residence permits for qualifying overseas exhibitors and guests who are exempted from visa restrictions for arrival.

This provision allows exhibitors and visitors from more than 20 countries covered by the visa-free policy to apply for stay and residence permits, allowing them to continue conducting business talks and trade activities in China after their visa-free stay has expired.

To apply for these visa documents, candidates must only give proof of participation in the CIIE, an invitation letter from the participating company, and a summary of their pertinent plans and schedules during their stay in China.

Some of the measures announced are as shown below:

Come and check out the latest CIIE package
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     