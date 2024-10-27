High scores for Chinese business schools

Chinese business schools had an impressive performance in the 2024 Financial Times Global Executive MBA Rankings, with 17 of the 100 EMBA programs offered by Chinese schools independently or in cooperation with their international partners.

The rankings were based on surveys of students who enrolled in 2019 and graduated in 2021, on perspectives such as career progression and assessment on its diversity, staff expertise and international opportunities.

Chinese programs dominated four of the top 10 positions. Among them, the China Europe International Business School Global EMBA jumped one place to claim the top spot, while the Fudan University-Washington University EMBA ranked third, compared to No. 9 in 2022.

The Shanghai National Accounting Institute and Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business's joint Financial EMBA program secured seventh place, compared to 12th and 20th in the previous two years. Fudan University School of Management's EMBA was 10th.