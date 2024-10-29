Traffic restrictions announced for 2024 CIIE

Local police will restrict traffic around the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center during the China International Import Expo.

The section of G50, Shanghai-Chongqing Expressway between G15 Shenhai Expressway and S20 Outer Ring Expressway will be closed to freight vehicles from 5am to 10pm on November 1-10.

On November 4-10, trucks and motorbikes will be banned from Huqingping and Huaxu highways, Tianshan Road W. and Huaxiang Road from 6am to 9pm.

Cars will be banned from Huizhuo Road, Zhuguang Road, Yinggang Road E., Panxiu Road, Songze Avenue, Panzhen Road, Laiqing Road, Laigang Road, the Huaxiang Road entrance of the Jiaming Elevated Road/Yinggang Road E. interchange, the Yinggang East Road exit of Jianhong Elevated Road, the Laigang Road exit, the entrance of Yanghong Road over Huaxiang Road interchange, and the Huaxiang Road entrance.

In addition, motor vehicles cannot use Xumin Road E. between Zhuguang Road and Panxiu Road simultaneously.

From November 4 to10, non-motor vehicles cannot enter Songze Avenue, Panxiu Road, Yinggang Road E. and Laigang Road from 8am to 7pm.

The traffic control excludes taxis and bus lines.

From November 5 to 10, some roadways near the exhibition will be reserved for buses only during morning and evening rush hours.

Shanghai police have considered the travel needs of residents, optimized the traffic control strategy, and reduced the regulated area from 6 to 3 square kilometers.

The restriction on non-motorized vehicles on the north side of Songze Avenue has been lifted this year,

More CIIE drop-offs are planned this year.

Non-reserved private cars can drop off passengers at P0 (No. 1535, Huaxiang Road), P1, P6, P8, and P15. Morning drop-off and afternoon taxi pick-up are available in the P6 parking lot.