Expats capture the essence of living in Pudong

From stunning waterfront views to its bustling business scene and vibrant community life, Pudong is on display in the 2024 Pudong Photography and Videography Competition.

The competition, which opened in September, attracted over 2,000 photos and videos. The works were unveiled on Wednesday, with several entries submitted by expats who have made Pudong their home.

Among them is the "La La Land in Pudong" vlog by Malgorzata Wyszkowska, a PhD student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University from Poland, who recorded her cycling journey along Pudong's picturesque waterfront, passing iconic landmarks such as China Art Museum, Shanghai Expo Culture Park and Lujiazui's skyscrapers.