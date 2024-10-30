﻿
News / Metro

Expats capture the essence of living in Pudong

Li Qian
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
This year's Pudong Photography and Videography Competition attracted over 2,000 photos and videos, with a number of them submitted by expats who have made the area their home.
  18:23 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0

From stunning waterfront views to its bustling business scene and vibrant community life, Pudong is on display in the 2024 Pudong Photography and Videography Competition.

The competition, which opened in September, attracted over 2,000 photos and videos. The works were unveiled on Wednesday, with several entries submitted by expats who have made Pudong their home.

Among them is the "La La Land in Pudong" vlog by Malgorzata Wyszkowska, a PhD student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University from Poland, who recorded her cycling journey along Pudong's picturesque waterfront, passing iconic landmarks such as China Art Museum, Shanghai Expo Culture Park and Lujiazui's skyscrapers.

"My first impression of Shanghai was the breathtaking skyline of Lujiazui when I first visited the city in 2015," she said. "After spending more time here, I have discovered even more surprises. In my free time, I love cycling around the city to stay close to nature and experience local life."

Wyszkowska especially recommends enjoying the sunset in the waterfront areas of Lujiazui. "Many people come here to admire the spectacular golden hour as the sun sets behind the stunning architecture, casting reflections on the river, just like the movie 'La La Land.'"

Other expats who took part in the competition include Matteo Cicero from Italy, founder of bakery chain Nonna; Harry Hussain, a popular talk show performer from the UK; and Pakistani Aiza Kashif, an active community volunteer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Lujiazui
Pudong
China Art Museum
