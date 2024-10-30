Runners promote health and flu prevention

Over 300 runners took part in a mini charity marathon on Wednesday at the Shanghai Expo Park to promote health ahead of World Flu Day on November 1.

An online campaign has also been launched on fitness app Keep and short video site Douyin to encourage runners to record their sports activities and upload videos to promote flu prevention measures.

Shanghai usually experiences an annual flu peak period between October and January and vulnerable groups are advised to get vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza a year, including 3–5 million severe cases, and 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths.

The 8-kilometer mini marathon launched by China Newsweek, Keep and sponsored by Roche China aims to encourage more sports activities and educate the public about flu.