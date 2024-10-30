﻿
News / Metro

Runners promote health and flu prevention

  23:49 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Hundreds take part in mini charity marathon at the Shanghai Expo Park ahead of World Flu Day on November 1 as city enters the annual peak period for the often deadly virus.
  23:49 UTC+8, 2024-10-30

Shot by Ding Yining. Edited by Ding Yining. Subtitles by Ding Yining.

Over 300 runners took part in a mini charity marathon on Wednesday at the Shanghai Expo Park to promote health ahead of World Flu Day on November 1.

An online campaign has also been launched on fitness app Keep and short video site Douyin to encourage runners to record their sports activities and upload videos to promote flu prevention measures.

Shanghai usually experiences an annual flu peak period between October and January and vulnerable groups are advised to get vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza a year, including 3–5 million severe cases, and 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths.

The 8-kilometer mini marathon launched by China Newsweek, Keep and sponsored by Roche China aims to encourage more sports activities and educate the public about flu.

Ti Gong

A runner completes the mini marathon on Wednesday.

Zhang Ting, director of the digestive infection department of Shanghai Children's Hospital, said vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent flu.

She also recommends medication that attacks the flu virus at its source.

Each year there are around 96,000 to 240,000 respiratory deaths in China caused by flu, accounting for around 8.2 percent of the country's total.

China's vaccination rate during the 2022 flu season was just 3.84 percent, lagging behind developed nations.

Ti Gong

Runners happy to cross the finish line during the mini marathon on Wednesday.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
