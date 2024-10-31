﻿
Jing'an launches first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival

Get your body moving and have fun by trying the likes of spikeball, pickleball and CrossFit this weekend. But don't worry if you miss out as the festival runs until December 15.
A two-day sports carnival will take place this weekend in the Jing'an Temple area of Jing'an District, raising the curtain on the first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.

More than 10 trendy urban sports such as CrossFit, pickleball and spikeball will be available to experience on the weekend-and-holiday-only pedestrian street of Anyi Road. And there's more – participants can earn fantastic consumer benefits based on the calories they burn during activities.

The Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival is co-hosted by Jing'an District government, the Shanghai Sports Bureau and Shanghai Education Commission. It will run until December 15, aiming to seamlessly blend sports and commerce in the bustling Nanjing Road W. commercial zone in Jing'an.

A major highlight of the festival will be the 2024 Finals of the China University 3x3 Basketball League, which Shanghai is hosting for the first time.

From November 15 to 17, the top 28 domestic university basketball teams including powerhouses like Tsinghua University, Peking University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University will battle it out at Jing'an Park.

In addition, a basketball exhibition showcasing the sport's evolution and its ties to Shanghai will take place from November 9 to 17 at CITIC Square.

There's also a lively dance party on November 23 and 24 at the sunken Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square. It will feature a mix of street dancing, square dancing, and traditional Chinese fitness exercises.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
