Classes go online as typhoon brings rainstorms

Some educational institutions in Shanghai have decided to move classes online on Thursday and Friday as Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to bring rainstorms to the city.

Shanghai issued a blue typhoon alert at 9am on Thursday and a yellow rainstorm alert at 5pm, triggering a Level-III emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention.

East China University of Science and Technology and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics told Shanghai Daily the classes from Thursday afternoon to Friday would be held online.

Meanwhile, schools in other areas also alerted students and parents to pay attention to the weather condition and make preparations accordingly.

Parents of students at Xinsong Middle School in suburban Minhang District said they have received notices from the school, which suggested dressing their children in brightly colored clothing for safety concerns as the rainfall might affect visibility on the roads. They were also advised to prepare extra sets of clothing and footwear for their children in case they get soaked on their way to school.

Railway and aviation authorities also reminded the public to pay attention to adjustments and cancellations of trains and flights due to the typhoon and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Kong-rey made landfall at Taitung County, Taiwan, around 2pm with wind speeds of up to 172.8 kilometers per hour. It has decreased in strength from a super typhoon to a severe typhoon.

The rain in Shanghai is expected to continue until Saturday and the sky is forecast to be dominated by clouds on Sunday with the temperatures climbing up to around 23 degrees Celcius.

But forecasters also warned of a cold front next week with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees.