Shanghai's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory launches in Songjiang

Shanghai brand Forest Cabin has unveiled its new research and manufacturing base in Songjiang's Xinqiao Town, the city's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory.

As a part of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor initiative, the facility represents a nearly 300 million yuan investment. Spanning 27.8 acres with a total floor area of 44,383 square meters, it boasts 16 automated and semi-automated production lines, integrating digital, green and high-tech elements into a modern beauty research and manufacturing hub.

The base employs 10 green low-carbon technologies to prevent carbon emissions at source, including fish farming with wastewater, photovoltaic floor tiles, solar photovoltaic power generation, photovoltaic glass curtain walls, hybrid wind-solar street lamps, photovoltaic carports, wind power generation, and fiber optic lighting systems.

These innovations will replace fossil fuels with renewable energy and strictly follow the "avoid, reduce, offset" emissions strategy throughout the entire process.