Shanghai's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory launches in Songjiang

  11:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-31
Forest Cabin 27.8-acre facility has 44,383 square meters of floor space and automated and semi-automated production lines integrating digital, green, and high-tech elements.
Shanghai's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory in Songjiang.

Shanghai brand Forest Cabin has unveiled its new research and manufacturing base in Songjiang's Xinqiao Town, the city's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory.

As a part of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor initiative, the facility represents a nearly 300 million yuan investment. Spanning 27.8 acres with a total floor area of 44,383 square meters, it boasts 16 automated and semi-automated production lines, integrating digital, green and high-tech elements into a modern beauty research and manufacturing hub.

The base employs 10 green low-carbon technologies to prevent carbon emissions at source, including fish farming with wastewater, photovoltaic floor tiles, solar photovoltaic power generation, photovoltaic glass curtain walls, hybrid wind-solar street lamps, photovoltaic carports, wind power generation, and fiber optic lighting systems.

These innovations will replace fossil fuels with renewable energy and strictly follow the "avoid, reduce, offset" emissions strategy throughout the entire process.

Shanghai's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory launches in Songjiang

The system uses 33 hybrid wind-solar 90W LED streetlights, each 7 meters tall. It is estimated to save 8,672.4 kWh, allowing 33 regular streetlights to operate simultaneously for over 4,000 hours.

A "Low-Carbon Smart Energy Network System" also optimizes and reduces carbon output. To offset emissions, the company is collaborating with local governments and farmers to plant over 10,000 acres of Camellia trees, committing to leave a legacy of 50 million trees worldwide. This initiative not only underscores Shanghai's commitment to sustainable development but also sets a precedent for future industrial projects in the region. Zhejiang's Renchuan Town in Pan'an and Jiangsu's Qinhu Lake in Taizhou have become the first partners in this initiative.

The factory has been incorporated into the Songjiang District Education Bureau's "Off-Campus Science Practice Base" for primary and secondary schools, providing environmental education among young students.

