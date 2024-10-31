The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) opens, unveiling practices, indicators for sustainable urban development
On October 31, which is the World Cities Day, the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference with a theme of “Building People-Centered Cities for Better Life” was held at the Shanghai Expo Center.
Leaders and guests in attendance include Jiang Wanrong, Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Zong Ming, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, Chen Yujian, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, Xiao Guiyu, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Hanmin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and President of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, Harri Rinta-Aho, Deputy Mayor of Espoo, Finland, and Tan Meng Dui, CEO of the Housing and Development Board of Singapore.
The Shanghai Manual•2024 Annual Report, which provides examples of effective urban policies for cities around the world, and the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Intergrated Indicators And User Guide 2024 were also released.
Approximately 350 attendees, including representatives from domestic and international governments, mayors and city representatives, experts and scholars, business people, and representatives from relevant international organizations, attended the opening ceremony.
The year marks the 5th anniversary of the concept of “People-centered Cities” and the 10th anniversary of World Cities Day. This year’s China main event in Shanghai features a series of activities celebrating the 5th anniversary of the “People-centered Cities” concept.
During the keynote speech segment, Zhou Hanmin, and Lau Chun-kit, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), HKSAR Government, made speeches on how to create sustainable future cities.
Leveraging the international platform of World Cities Day, this year’s China main event for World Cities Day has for the first time launched World Cities Day-themed public welfare activities covering all 16 districts of Shanghai, further fostering community involvement and promoting the concept of sustainable development among the general public.
At the opening ceremony, five public welfare brand activities that engage and involve the general public were announced, namely the 6th Shanghai Social Organization Public Welfare Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the “Vibrant Neighborhoods, Youthful City” Huangpu District Youth Development Urban Micro-Renewal Competition, the 10th National College Students’ Urban Governance Case Challenge Competition, the 7th “Future City in Children’s Eyes” for the Construction of Shanghai as a Child-Friendly City, and the People-centered Cities • Beautiful Neighborhoods Citywalk Route Exhibition.
In the roundtable forum segment, representatives from subdistricts featured in the “Shanghai Manual•2024 Annual Report,” enterprises, and youth representatives engaged in a deeper discussion on the construction and practice of “People-centered Cities” around key words such as “Collaboration,” “Participation,” and “Shared Benefits.”
This year’s global main event of World Cities Day is held in Alexandria, Egypt. The China main event in Shanghai is organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Shanghai Government, and UN-Habitat, including an opening ceremony, a series of forums, exhibitions, and thematic inspections. The conference on sustainable urban development is held concurrently.
The Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) was for the first time presented abroad in Alexandria, Egypt. The Shanghai Award, co-initiated by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government, is the first international award and an important vehicle for Shanghai’s active participation in global governance, promoting the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda. The award aims to recognize cities from various countries that provide comprehensive solutions and achieve significant progress in sustainable development, promoting the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and facilitating the localization of the New Urban Agenda globally.
World Cities Day is not only a witness to global urban sustainable development but also a promoter and practitioner. Through this platform, China has showcased its achievements and experiences in urban construction to the world, while also learning and drawing on advanced practices from other countries in urban development, jointly promoting the global urban development into a new stage.
As the birthplace of World Cities Day, the “permanent main venue,” and the host city for the conference on sustainable urban development, Shanghai will continue to leverage its unique geographical advantages, economic strength, and cultural charm to explore the best paths for urban development together with cities around the world.
Separately, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach told Xinhua news agency earlier during an exclusive interview that China’s people-centered urbanization effectively combines economic development, sustainability, and social welfare, contributing Chinese wisdom to the sustainable development of global cities.
Rossbach stated that China has achieved globally remarkable accomplishments in the rapid development of urbanization. What is particularly commendable is that throughout this process, China has always adhered to a people-centered approach, which aligns with the principles embodied in the UN New Urban Agenda and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
She pointed out that China has invested substantial funds in the construction of various types of affordable housing, marking an important step towards achieving the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable development goals.
Rossbach said that China’s gradual development of more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive cities is an experience worth learning from for other countries around the world. “China’s urbanization story demonstrates how to effectively combine economic development, sustainability, and social welfare, which is extremely valuable.”
She emphasized the importance of viewing urban development from a more humanistic perspective. “In urban development, only by paying more attention to young and elderly populations can we have a more harmonious, inclusive, and happy society.”
Rossbach also noted that the Shanghai Manual•2024 Annual Report, Shanghai Award, and UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index are three significant outcomes of the cooperation between UN-Habitat, relevant Chinese government departments, and the Shanghai government on the platform of World Cities Day.