The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) opens, unveiling practices, indicators for sustainable urban development

On October 31, which is the World Cities Day, the 2024 World Cities Day China Observance (Shanghai) and 2024 SDG Cities Global Conference with a theme of “Building People-Centered Cities for Better Life” was held at the Shanghai Expo Center. Leaders and guests in attendance include Jiang Wanrong, Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Zong Ming, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, Chen Yujian, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, Xiao Guiyu, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Hanmin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and President of the Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, Harri Rinta-Aho, Deputy Mayor of Espoo, Finland, and Tan Meng Dui, CEO of the Housing and Development Board of Singapore. The Shanghai Manual•2024 Annual Report, which provides examples of effective urban policies for cities around the world, and the UMF-Shanghai Adapted Index Intergrated Indicators And User Guide 2024 were also released. Approximately 350 attendees, including representatives from domestic and international governments, mayors and city representatives, experts and scholars, business people, and representatives from relevant international organizations, attended the opening ceremony.

The year marks the 5th anniversary of the concept of “People-centered Cities” and the 10th anniversary of World Cities Day. This year’s China main event in Shanghai features a series of activities celebrating the 5th anniversary of the “People-centered Cities” concept. During the keynote speech segment, Zhou Hanmin, and Lau Chun-kit, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), HKSAR Government, made speeches on how to create sustainable future cities. Leveraging the international platform of World Cities Day, this year’s China main event for World Cities Day has for the first time launched World Cities Day-themed public welfare activities covering all 16 districts of Shanghai, further fostering community involvement and promoting the concept of sustainable development among the general public. At the opening ceremony, five public welfare brand activities that engage and involve the general public were announced, namely the 6th Shanghai Social Organization Public Welfare Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the “Vibrant Neighborhoods, Youthful City” Huangpu District Youth Development Urban Micro-Renewal Competition, the 10th National College Students’ Urban Governance Case Challenge Competition, the 7th “Future City in Children’s Eyes” for the Construction of Shanghai as a Child-Friendly City, and the People-centered Cities • Beautiful Neighborhoods Citywalk Route Exhibition. In the roundtable forum segment, representatives from subdistricts featured in the “Shanghai Manual•2024 Annual Report,” enterprises, and youth representatives engaged in a deeper discussion on the construction and practice of “People-centered Cities” around key words such as “Collaboration,” “Participation,” and “Shared Benefits.”