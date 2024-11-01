Shanghai downgrades alert as rainstorm eases

Shanghai downgraded its rainstorm alert from orange to yellow at 11am as the rainfall intensity is expected to gradually ease this afternoon, according to local weather authorities.

In China's four-color weather warning system, blue is the lowest-level alert, followed by yellow, orange, and red, with red being the most severe.

The city has been hit by downpours since Thursday as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches.

Kong-rey's eye was 115 kilometers southwest of Wenling, Zhejiang Province, at 11am on Friday, with wind speeds of up to 83 kilometers per hour. It is expected to move northwest at a speed of 40 kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.