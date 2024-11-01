Art walk showcases French culture during Shanghai Art Week

An art walk route titled "Shanghai Art Week, France is in!" runs through November 10, showcasing French cultural elements throughout Shanghai Art Week.

Launched by the French Embassy in China in collaboration with the Institut Francais, this event marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

This art walk route, featuring the West Bund Art & Design Fair and ART021, invites residents and visitors to explore different corners of Shanghai through urban walking routes, offering an immersive experience of French cultural and artistic flair.

Eight French artists, 15 galleries, and four cultural institutions from France will be showcased at the West Bund Art & Design Fair and ART021. A delegation of 12 high-level representatives and curators from French art institutions will also visit Shanghai for cultural exchanges.

Beyond the art fairs, a series of exhibitions will be held at French galleries and art institutions in Shanghai, focusing on craftsmanship, modern and contemporary art, immersive experiences, and public art.





