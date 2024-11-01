﻿
Art walk showcases French culture during Shanghai Art Week

Launched by the French Embassy in China in collaboration with the Institut Francais, the walk marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.
An art walk route titled "Shanghai Art Week, France is in!" runs through November 10, showcasing French cultural elements throughout Shanghai Art Week.

Launched by the French Embassy in China in collaboration with the Institut Francais, this event marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

This art walk route, featuring the West Bund Art & Design Fair and ART021, invites residents and visitors to explore different corners of Shanghai through urban walking routes, offering an immersive experience of French cultural and artistic flair.

Eight French artists, 15 galleries, and four cultural institutions from France will be showcased at the West Bund Art & Design Fair and ART021. A delegation of 12 high-level representatives and curators from French art institutions will also visit Shanghai for cultural exchanges.

Beyond the art fairs, a series of exhibitions will be held at French galleries and art institutions in Shanghai, focusing on craftsmanship, modern and contemporary art, immersive experiences, and public art.



Ti Gong

A map of the art walk route featuring "Shanghai Art Week, France is in!"

Here are some highlights:

Fashion, Design, and Craftsmanship:

Gabrielle Chanel, Manifeste de Mode

This is the first retrospective exhibition of Gabrielle Chanel's works in China, and showcases over 200 pieces from the collections of the Paris City Fashion Museum, the Palais Galliera, the Heritage Department of the Chanel brand, and other international museums.

Date: Through November 21

Venue: 2F, Power Station of Art

Address: 678 Miaojiang Road, Huangpu District



Modern and Contemporary Art:

Picasso, Modigliani et l'Ant Moderne: Chefs-d'ceuvre du LaM

The exhibition features 61 works by 18 pioneering artists including Modigliani, Picasso, Léger, Braque, Miro, and Derain. It is also the biggest presentation of Modigliani's art in China so far

Date: Through to February 9, 2025

Venue: 2F, Bund One Art Museum

Address: 1 Zhongshan Rd E1, Huangpu District



Immersive Experience:

Eternelle Notre-Dame

This uses advanced 3D scanning technology to accurately recreate the entire Gothic building in Paris from its construction in the Middle Ages through to its current restoration.

Date: Through February 28, 2025

Venue: B1, East Hall 2, Shanghai Exhibition Center

Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M, Jing'an District



Public Art:

La Forêt and L'Amitié murals by Fabrice Hyber

This unique artwork by renowned French artist Fabrice Hyber was created specifically for the Lujiazui Metro Station in Shanghai.

Launch Date: November 8

Venue: Lujiazui Metro Station, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Gao Ceng
﻿
﻿
