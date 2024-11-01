Shanghai to host 7th Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta

A large-scale job fair will be presented at the 7th Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta, which will take place from November 13 to 15 at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading District.

Recruiting firms across automobile IT, medical diagnostics, and smart manufacturing will be offering thousands of positions in tech support, innovation, engineering, data analysis, and management. Candidates at the job fair can converse with HR managers for one-on-one interviews.



"We hope this event can facilitate in-depth cooperation between schools and enterprises in talent exchange, and promote precise matching of scientific research talent to meet market demand," Wang Hang, head with CEA Member and Expert Achievement Exhibition and Transformation Center, said at a press conference on Friday.

The event also features the debut of a tech-finance zone. Tech innovation fund institutions from the Yangtze River Delta region, as well as various banks, insurance companies, venture capital firms, and other market-oriented tech-finance institutions have been invited.

The zone will provide a dedicated space for scientific research institutions and talent teams with financing, enabling face-to-face exchanges to jointly explore opportunities for commercializing scientific and technological achievements.

This year's event will cover approximately 10,000 square meters with three main zones – a comprehensive exhibition zone, a scientific and technological achievement zone, and a technology ecology exhibition zone. Visitors will be able to learn more about technological achievements and industrial technological innovation products.

Multiple signing ceremonies will take place during the three-day event, including the signing of landing projects from Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, as well as projects from competitions jointly held by institutions or universities and governments.

Last year's fair resulted in deals worth 430 million yuan (US$60.4 million), a year-on-year rise of 34.3 percent. The event has achieved in-depth cooperation with more than 10 technical service institution platforms, serving more than 3,000 enterprises and facilitating the successful transfer and commercialization of over 100 scientific and technological achievements.