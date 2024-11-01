Shanghai to launch direct flights to Belgrade

Air Serbia will launch a new direct flight route from January 11 next year, connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport with Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia's capital.

Serbia is one of the Belt and Road Initiative's main partners. The new route will add another connection point to the initiative's global aviation network.

Using Air Serbia's Airbus A330 aircraft, the new route will offer two weekly round trips.

Outbound flights are scheduled to depart from Pudong at 10:25pm local time on Wednesday and Sunday, and arrive in Belgrade at 4:45am local time the following day.

Return flights will depart Belgrade at 00:45am local time on Tuesdays and Saturdays, arriving at Shanghai Pudong Airport at 7pm local time.

Air Serbia launched direct flights between Guangzhou and Belgrade on September 30.

In July 2022, Hainan Airlines launched its direct flight between Beijing and Belgrade, followed by Air Serbia's launch of its direct flight between Tianjin and Belgrade in December the same year.

Belgrade is one of the oldest cities in Europe, boasting a rich historical and cultural heritage. It is also a significant testament to the deep friendship between China and Serbia.