Shanghai to launch direct flights to Belgrade

Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  10:37 UTC+8, 2024-11-02
Air Serbia announces it will launch a new direct flight route from January 11 next year, connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport with Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.
Air Serbia's first direct passenger flight to China landed in Tianjin on December 10, 2022. Direct flights connecting Belgrade and Chinese cities have been on the rise in recent years.

Air Serbia will launch a new direct flight route from January 11 next year, connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport with Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia's capital.

Serbia is one of the Belt and Road Initiative's main partners. The new route will add another connection point to the initiative's global aviation network.

Using Air Serbia's Airbus A330 aircraft, the new route will offer two weekly round trips.

Outbound flights are scheduled to depart from Pudong at 10:25pm local time on Wednesday and Sunday, and arrive in Belgrade at 4:45am local time the following day.

Return flights will depart Belgrade at 00:45am local time on Tuesdays and Saturdays, arriving at Shanghai Pudong Airport at 7pm local time.

Air Serbia launched direct flights between Guangzhou and Belgrade on September 30.

In July 2022, Hainan Airlines launched its direct flight between Beijing and Belgrade, followed by Air Serbia's launch of its direct flight between Tianjin and Belgrade in December the same year.

Belgrade is one of the oldest cities in Europe, boasting a rich historical and cultural heritage. It is also a significant testament to the deep friendship between China and Serbia.

Belgrade is a vibrant metropolis at the confluence of the Danube and Sava rivers.

Since 2018, Shanghai and Belgrade have established a sister city relationship, and the two cities have engaged in extensive exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as culture and economy.

The China Cultural Center in Belgrade is a gateway for Serbians to explore and experience Chinese culture.

The announcement comes as Shanghai's aviation market continues to recover strongly. According to Shanghai Airport Authority, in the first 10 months of this year passenger traffic at Shanghai's two airports exceeded 100 million, a year-on-year increase of 32 percent. The number of inbound and outbound passengers surged by 103 percent, reaching nearly 29 million.

Currently, Shanghai offers flights to 114 international destinations in 48 countries, including 58 destinations in 33 countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
