Get fit and have fun at Trendy Sports Festival

The first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival opened on Saturday in Jing'an District.

Anyi Road, the weekend and holiday pedestrian street in the Jing'an Temple area, has been transformed into a vibrant sports heaven, drawing sports enthusiasts from all age groups to experience the latest trendy sports like CrossFit, pickleball and mini golf.

And there's more – participants can earn consumer benefits based on the calories they burn during activities.

The sports festival will last to December 15, with an array of trendy sports events to be held in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, such as the 2024 Finals of the China University 3x3 Basketball League.