﻿
News / Metro

Get fit and have fun at Trendy Sports Festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0
The first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival opened on Saturday in Jing'an District.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0

The first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival opened on Saturday in Jing'an District.

Anyi Road, the weekend and holiday pedestrian street in the Jing'an Temple area, has been transformed into a vibrant sports heaven, drawing sports enthusiasts from all age groups to experience the latest trendy sports like CrossFit, pickleball and mini golf.

And there's more – participants can earn consumer benefits based on the calories they burn during activities.

The sports festival will last to December 15, with an array of trendy sports events to be held in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, such as the 2024 Finals of the China University 3x3 Basketball League.

Get fit and have fun at Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Anyi Road becomes an outdoor sports field.

Get fit and have fun at Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl experiences mini golf.

Get fit and have fun at Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People try rowing machines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     