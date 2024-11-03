Qiantan is buzzing with musical carnival

The vibrant international community of Qiantan opened its month-long "Stage to Street" musical season on Saturday night at Taikoo Li Qiantan, transforming the area into a hub of musical excitement.

The opening ceremony featured performances by Shanghai's celebrated JZ Big Band, Latin Project, and Ultrasonic.

They performed in the central park, complemented by six stunning statues of Venus - a new art sensation in the city - as part of the mall's "Let's Art Well" art season.

Hosted by the Lujiazui Group in partnership with the JZ Festival - China's premier jazz event celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - the musical carnival promises to keep Qiantan buzzing with energy until November 29.