Qiantan is buzzing with musical carnival
The vibrant international community of Qiantan opened its month-long "Stage to Street" musical season on Saturday night at Taikoo Li Qiantan, transforming the area into a hub of musical excitement.
The opening ceremony featured performances by Shanghai's celebrated JZ Big Band, Latin Project, and Ultrasonic.
They performed in the central park, complemented by six stunning statues of Venus - a new art sensation in the city - as part of the mall's "Let's Art Well" art season.
Hosted by the Lujiazui Group in partnership with the JZ Festival - China's premier jazz event celebrating its 20th anniversary this year - the musical carnival promises to keep Qiantan buzzing with energy until November 29.
Over the coming weeks, music lovers can enjoy more than 30 captivating performances and interactive activities across five landmarks: Taikoo Li Qiantan, Crystal Plaza, New Bund Red Lane, Qiantan L+ Plaza, and the BOCOM New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center.
From classical and folk to jazz and pop, the festival showcases a diverse array of musical genres that will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through sound.
Notably, from November 5 to 10, acclaimed jazz artists such as Tia Ray, Mandarin, and Dianne Reeves will grace the stage at the BOCOM New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center.
Best of all, many of these outdoor performances are free.