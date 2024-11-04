'Shanghai Level Up' video unveiled, showcasing global opportunities

To mark the opening of the 7th China International Import Expo, Shanghai Level Up, a short film inviting global audiences to discover growth opportunities in Shanghai, has been released.

In an engaging "game-like" narrative, Shanghai Level Up spotlights diverse individuals leveling up their lives in Shanghai: an international student integrating into the city, an entrepreneur expanding his business network, a designer gaining inspiration, and a chef exploring fusion cuisine.

Each story highlights Shanghai's appeal as a welcoming hub for innovation and personal growth.

"Power Up" and unlock new possibilities in this dynamic metropolis. Welcome to Shanghai! SHANGHAI LET'S MEET!