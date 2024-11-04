News / Metro

'Jeux de Mains' brings top French brands to Jing'an

The exhibition features 17 luxury brands from France including Chanel, Boucheron and Hermes along with Chinese masters of embroidery, laquer work and bamboo weaving.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jeux de Mains opens at Zhangyuan Garden.

An exhibition uniting top French luxury brands with the artistry of traditional Chinese handicrafts opened on Monday at the historic Zhangyuan Garden in Jing'an District.

"Jeux de Mains," organized by Comité Colbert to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, is one of the highlights of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. It also overlaps with the 7th China International Import Expo.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Craftswomen from Hermès show off their skills.

Founded by Jean-Jacques Guerlain in 1954, Comité Colbert is a prestigious association that brings together 95 renowned French luxury maisons, 18 cultural institutions, and 6 European luxury brands, showcasing the finest craftsmanship.

The exhibition features 17 renowned French brands: Bernardaud, Boucheron, Breguet, Chanel (along with its craftsmanship hub Le19M), Christian Louboutin, Christofle, Focal, Guerlain, Henri SELMER Paris, Hennessy, Hermès, Leonard, Longchamp, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, LOUIS XIII, Yves Delorme, and L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A person looks at a miniature engraving.

In addition to French luxury, the exhibition also highlights Chinese masters skilled in various traditional crafts such as lacquer work, bamboo weaving, embroidery, wood carving, and incense art.

This exchange celebrates the rich cultural tapestry shared between France and China, inviting visitors into a world where tradition and luxury beautifully intertwine.

Prior to the opening, Comité Colbert and several participating brands attended a breakfast meeting hosted by the Jing'an government, where they discussed local policies and the business environment.

Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission, said in the meeting that in 2023, Shanghai's total retail sales reached a record-breaking 1.8 trillion yuan (US$254 billion). Jing'an is recognized as a hub for international brands, currently hosting the most global product launches and flagship stores in the city.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Traditional Chinese crafts are on display.

If you go:

Date: Through November 10

Venue: W4, Zhangyuan 张园 W4号楼

Address: 258 Maoming Road N. 茂名北路258号

Admission: 40 yuan

