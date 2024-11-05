Xinchang in the running for world heritage status
Shanghai's ancient water town of Xinchang is moving closer to becoming the city's first UNESCO World Heritage site.
The announcement came during a seminar there on Tuesday, where officials revealed that the town is collaborating with 11 other water towns in the Yangtze River Delta to apply for World Heritage status as part of the "Jiangnan Water Towns" collective.
The other 11 towns are Wuzhen and Xitang in Zhejiang Province, and Zhouzhuang, Tongli, Luzhi, Jinxi, Shaxi, Zhenze, Lili, Huishan, and Jiaoxi in Jiangsu Province.
To support the bid, 15 experts, including former deputy directors of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Gu Yucai and Song Xinchao, have been appointed as advisors.
Xinchang, 36 kilometers from downtown Shanghai, is over 1,300 years old. Initially a small fishing village, it later became a key center for the sea salt trade, earning the title "No. 1 Town in Pudong."
Today, Xinchang covers 1.48 square kilometers and is the largest and most culturally significant historical area in Pudong. The town blends ancient architecture with modern life, with 150,000 square meters of historic buildings where 14,000 residents continue local traditions, making it a living museum.
With 7 million visitors a year, Xinchang has become a major cultural destination and a popular film location, appearing in movies including "Lust, Caution" and "Ip Man."
As Xinchang eyes its future, efforts to revitalize the town are already underway.
"We aim to breathe new life into the town without compromising its cultural identity," said Wu Jincheng, director of Pudong. The focus will be on "protective urban renewal" that retains the unique character of the streets, homes, and neighborhoods while fostering a fresh sense of energy.
Part of this revitalization plan includes showcasing the town's rich cultural heritage – from its traditional salt-making practices to the soothing sounds of pipa music and the famous Jiangnan silk culture.
Xinchang is also leveraging modern technology to create interactive cultural experiences that blend history with innovation, Wu added.
A major step towards its preservation and growth came during the seminar with the launch of the Pudong Ancient Town Protection and Development Alliance. The alliance brings together eight historically significant areas, including Xinchang, Gaoqiao, and Sanlin, into a unified network focused on cultural preservation and sustainable development.