﻿
News / Metro

Xinchang in the running for world heritage status

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
The ancient water town, 36 kilometers from downtown Shanghai, has a history dating back 1,300 years. Initially a fishing village, it later became a center for the sea salt trade.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Xinchang in the running for world heritage status
Ti Gong

The ancient water town of Xinchang.

Shanghai's ancient water town of Xinchang is moving closer to becoming the city's first UNESCO World Heritage site.

The announcement came during a seminar there on Tuesday, where officials revealed that the town is collaborating with 11 other water towns in the Yangtze River Delta to apply for World Heritage status as part of the "Jiangnan Water Towns" collective.

The other 11 towns are Wuzhen and Xitang in Zhejiang Province, and Zhouzhuang, Tongli, Luzhi, Jinxi, Shaxi, Zhenze, Lili, Huishan, and Jiaoxi in Jiangsu Province.

To support the bid, 15 experts, including former deputy directors of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Gu Yucai and Song Xinchao, have been appointed as advisors.

Xinchang in the running for world heritage status
Ti Gong

Experts are assigned as advisors to support ancient towns attain World Heritage status.

Xinchang, 36 kilometers from downtown Shanghai, is over 1,300 years old. Initially a small fishing village, it later became a key center for the sea salt trade, earning the title "No. 1 Town in Pudong."

Today, Xinchang covers 1.48 square kilometers and is the largest and most culturally significant historical area in Pudong. The town blends ancient architecture with modern life, with 150,000 square meters of historic buildings where 14,000 residents continue local traditions, making it a living museum.

With 7 million visitors a year, Xinchang has become a major cultural destination and a popular film location, appearing in movies including "Lust, Caution" and "Ip Man."

Xinchang in the running for world heritage status
Ti Gong

Old buildings in Xinchang.

As Xinchang eyes its future, efforts to revitalize the town are already underway.

"We aim to breathe new life into the town without compromising its cultural identity," said Wu Jincheng, director of Pudong. The focus will be on "protective urban renewal" that retains the unique character of the streets, homes, and neighborhoods while fostering a fresh sense of energy.

Part of this revitalization plan includes showcasing the town's rich cultural heritage – from its traditional salt-making practices to the soothing sounds of pipa music and the famous Jiangnan silk culture.

Xinchang is also leveraging modern technology to create interactive cultural experiences that blend history with innovation, Wu added.

A major step towards its preservation and growth came during the seminar with the launch of the Pudong Ancient Town Protection and Development Alliance. The alliance brings together eight historically significant areas, including Xinchang, Gaoqiao, and Sanlin, into a unified network focused on cultural preservation and sustainable development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     