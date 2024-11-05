Xinchang in the running for world heritage status

The ancient water town, 36 kilometers from downtown Shanghai, has a history dating back 1,300 years. Initially a fishing village, it later became a center for the sea salt trade.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's ancient water town of Xinchang is moving closer to becoming the city's first UNESCO World Heritage site. The announcement came during a seminar there on Tuesday, where officials revealed that the town is collaborating with 11 other water towns in the Yangtze River Delta to apply for World Heritage status as part of the "Jiangnan Water Towns" collective. The other 11 towns are Wuzhen and Xitang in Zhejiang Province, and Zhouzhuang, Tongli, Luzhi, Jinxi, Shaxi, Zhenze, Lili, Huishan, and Jiaoxi in Jiangsu Province. To support the bid, 15 experts, including former deputy directors of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Gu Yucai and Song Xinchao, have been appointed as advisors.

Ti Gong

Xinchang, 36 kilometers from downtown Shanghai, is over 1,300 years old. Initially a small fishing village, it later became a key center for the sea salt trade, earning the title "No. 1 Town in Pudong." Today, Xinchang covers 1.48 square kilometers and is the largest and most culturally significant historical area in Pudong. The town blends ancient architecture with modern life, with 150,000 square meters of historic buildings where 14,000 residents continue local traditions, making it a living museum. With 7 million visitors a year, Xinchang has become a major cultural destination and a popular film location, appearing in movies including "Lust, Caution" and "Ip Man."

Ti Gong