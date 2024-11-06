Shanghai's historic Zhangyuan takes center stage at China International Import Expo

Shanghai's historic Zhangyuan, a shikumen-style complex in Jing'an District, takes center stage at this year's China International Import Expo as a vibrant showcase of the city's unique blend of history and culture, commerce and fashion.

Once China's first modern pleasure garden, Zhangyuan captivated early 20th-century visitors with roller coasters, aquatic rides, fireworks, and circus performances. As time passed, however, the garden's charm faded, and the area was converted into private residences, eventually falling into disrepair.

Now, Zhangyuan is experiencing a remarkable revival. The historic site has been transformed into a bustling cultural and commercial hub, with the "Jing'an Grand Hall" exhibition offering a glimpse into its storied past while highlighting the district's urban renewal.

At the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Zhai Lei, director of Jing'an, said "Jing'an Grand Hall" would become a platform for global dialogue and collaboration, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for international partnerships.

Executives from multinational companies, including SAP and Siemens, later toured the exhibition.