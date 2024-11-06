Shanghai's historic Zhangyuan takes center stage at China International Import Expo
Shanghai's historic Zhangyuan, a shikumen-style complex in Jing'an District, takes center stage at this year's China International Import Expo as a vibrant showcase of the city's unique blend of history and culture, commerce and fashion.
Once China's first modern pleasure garden, Zhangyuan captivated early 20th-century visitors with roller coasters, aquatic rides, fireworks, and circus performances. As time passed, however, the garden's charm faded, and the area was converted into private residences, eventually falling into disrepair.
Now, Zhangyuan is experiencing a remarkable revival. The historic site has been transformed into a bustling cultural and commercial hub, with the "Jing'an Grand Hall" exhibition offering a glimpse into its storied past while highlighting the district's urban renewal.
At the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Zhai Lei, director of Jing'an, said "Jing'an Grand Hall" would become a platform for global dialogue and collaboration, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities for international partnerships.
Executives from multinational companies, including SAP and Siemens, later toured the exhibition.
The 300-square-meter "Jing'an Grand Hall" mirrors the architectural charm of Zhangyuan and displays a diverse array of brands, from international names such as EviDenS, Birkenstock, and Amouage – who have stores in Zhangyuan – to time-honored Chinese brands like Longfeng cheongsam, Bai Yulan silk, and Jingdezhen porcelain.
French brands such as Saber Paris, Bernardaud, and New Angance are also on display, preparing for the upcoming French lifestyle exhibition at Zhangyuan from November 27 to December 1. This event, marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, will be the first to feature French brands in bonded display and sales at Zhangyuan.
During the CIIE, a series of forums and discussions featuring industry experts, scholars, and opinion leaders are set to take place, offering an opportunity for global dialogue.
Visitors to the "Jing'an Grand Hall" can engage with the exhibition through interactive activities, such as coloring Zhangyuan-themed postcards and enjoying intricately crafted latte art.