﻿
News / Metro

'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0
The month-long event at Xintiandi is a platform for young artists and invites individuals to become an integral part of each creation.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0

Would you like to see Shanghai through an artistic lens?

The visual and auditory art show "RanRan" Art Season, which brings together various forms of art, opened to the public on Wednesday at Xintiandi. What makes it different is that it invites people to become an integral part of the artistic works.

"RanRan" is co-presented by Xintiandi, a brand under Shui On Xintiandi, and UCCA, a leading contemporary art institution in China and is the result of a three-year incubation program for young artists.

The program invited curators, artists, scholars as well as architects to form an evaluation committee. They short-listed 15 artists from 422 candidates. Then, a cultural advisory committee composed of thought leaders from various fields selected three prize winners.

Inspired by the prose of Eileen Chang, "I hurried along the edge of the street; every step I took was a loud kiss upon the ground," the theme for this year's season is "Sparking into Sparkling."

It includes three sections, the "RanRan" Young Artist Exhibition, Salomon Public Sound Art Program "Ascending while Listening," and the Artistic Community Program "Strolling Around."

The three not only connect the exterior and interior spaces of Xintiandi, but also create an atmosphere where local culture and artistic expression merge. They invite visitors to stroll through the city and experience the romantic vibe between art and the urban environment.

'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works
Ti Gong

A poster advertises the art season.

The "RanRan" Young Artist Exhibition features this year's three winners of the "RanRan" Young Artists Prize alongside six groups of resident artists.

Considering the growing popularity of outdoor activities, the "RanRan" program partnered with Salomon to launch a public sound art program titled "Ascending while Listening." The show encourages the audience to explore works scattered around the public spaces of Shanghai Greater Xintiandi and the Salomon flagship store, to activate bodily awareness whilst transforming the city in an auditory space through the act of "ascension," and to have a deep and immersive soundscape experience.

The third section of the show, a community program called "Strolling Around," invites users of Xiaohongshu (Red), a Chinese lifestyle and social media platform, and a wide range of art creators to share artistic inspirations based on their observations and creative ideas drawn from personal experience. Head over to the central courtyard of Xintiandi Style Ⅱ to check it out.

The art season will continue until December 8.

'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works
Ti Gong

The Artistic Community Program.

If you go:

Young Artist Exhibition

Date: November 6 to 30

Time: 11am – 7pm (last entry 18:30)

Address: No.1, Lane 181, Taicang Road, Huangpu District

Salomon Public Sound Art Program

Date: November 6 to December 8

Address: Salomon Shanghai Xintiandi Store, Overpass at Xintiandi Style Ⅰ, Xintiandi Shikumen Block

Artistic Community Program

Date: November 6 to December 8

Address: Xintiandi Style Ⅱ B1 Central Atrium

'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works
Ti Gong

Liu Shuai, Pigeon: From Shanghai with Love, 2024, installation, video, text, etc.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the country's modern homing pigeon sport, and countless folk memories of pigeons linger and rest between shikumen and alleyways. Inspired by this, the artist weaves a fictional story based on the habits of pigeon flight and navigation. In the alley, an old pigeon enthusiast discovers that his pigeons have returned with letters that don't belong to his time.

'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works
Ti Gong

Huang Bing, Audience Seating: The Reproduction of Matins I.

This is an early morning theater experiment that invites janitors at Xintiandi to take the stage and attempt to explore the relationships between theater and everyday life, humans and time, as well as routine and repetition. The work is divided into four chapters: Audience Seating, Documentary, Acting Exercises, and Post-Performance Discussion.



'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works
Ti Gong

Hu Rui, Imminent Decisions, 2024, video installation.

In Imminent Decisions, the artist imagines a story set in the fictional coastal city of Haixi in the 1940s.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     