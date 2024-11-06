'RanRan' art season sparks to life with thought-provoking works

Would you like to see Shanghai through an artistic lens?

The visual and auditory art show "RanRan" Art Season, which brings together various forms of art, opened to the public on Wednesday at Xintiandi. What makes it different is that it invites people to become an integral part of the artistic works.

"RanRan" is co-presented by Xintiandi, a brand under Shui On Xintiandi, and UCCA, a leading contemporary art institution in China and is the result of a three-year incubation program for young artists.

The program invited curators, artists, scholars as well as architects to form an evaluation committee. They short-listed 15 artists from 422 candidates. Then, a cultural advisory committee composed of thought leaders from various fields selected three prize winners.

Inspired by the prose of Eileen Chang, "I hurried along the edge of the street; every step I took was a loud kiss upon the ground," the theme for this year's season is "Sparking into Sparkling."

It includes three sections, the "RanRan" Young Artist Exhibition, Salomon Public Sound Art Program "Ascending while Listening," and the Artistic Community Program "Strolling Around."

The three not only connect the exterior and interior spaces of Xintiandi, but also create an atmosphere where local culture and artistic expression merge. They invite visitors to stroll through the city and experience the romantic vibe between art and the urban environment.