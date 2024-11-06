﻿
'Art Ripples' festival spreads across Jing'an

The festival features over 50 events including live performances, exhibitions and installations. Look for big names like photographer Elizaveta Porodina and artist Márta Kucsora.
Elizaveta Porodina introduces her solo exhibition.

The banks of Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District have been transformed into an open-air art hub as the "Art Ripples" Jing'an 2024 Festival began on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by the Jing'an Culture and Tourism Administration and Beizhan Subdistrict, the event marks the first anniversary of the district's "Art Ripples" initiative, which fosters conversation through art.

Running until November 30, the festival features more than 50 events including art exhibitions, live performances, and cultural installations set against the backdrop of Jing'an's waterfront streets and galleries.

A standout feature is the exhibition lineup. Fotografiska Shanghai launched the festival with "Un/Masked", a solo show by photographer Elizaveta Porodina, known for her portraits of stars like Zendaya and Brad Pitt.

Elizaveta Porodina talks about how she approaches her subjects.

Other exhibitions include "Feng Zhixuan: Trek" at MadeIn Gallery and "Never Step Into the Same River Twice", a solo show by Hungarian artist Márta Kucsora, at CoBrA Gallery.

Beyond the galleries, the streets of Jing'an will come alive with interactive performances, including theater flash mobs, dance shows, and live music. International acts will add extra flair with "Trout", a French jazz comedy, the Russian clown show "Jekyll on Ice", and live music from The Tropical Marching Band from the Caribbean.

The festival also features a series of striking sculptures scattered along waterfront areas, perfect for photos. Notable installations include "Mr. Buzz" at the Shenyuli shikumen complex, "La Maison Eclatée Magique" at Suhewan MIXC World, and "Packaged" at Suhe Haus.

The schedule for the "Art Ripples" festival.

Editor: Li Qian
