'Art Ripples' festival spreads across Jing'an

The banks of Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District have been transformed into an open-air art hub as the "Art Ripples" Jing'an 2024 Festival began on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by the Jing'an Culture and Tourism Administration and Beizhan Subdistrict, the event marks the first anniversary of the district's "Art Ripples" initiative, which fosters conversation through art.

Running until November 30, the festival features more than 50 events including art exhibitions, live performances, and cultural installations set against the backdrop of Jing'an's waterfront streets and galleries.

A standout feature is the exhibition lineup. Fotografiska Shanghai launched the festival with "Un/Masked", a solo show by photographer Elizaveta Porodina, known for her portraits of stars like Zendaya and Brad Pitt.