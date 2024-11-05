﻿
News / Metro

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  11:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0
To mark what would have been the 120th birthday of the former director of the Shanghai Library, a manuscript exhibition had opened to the public at the library's East Branch.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  11:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0

To honor the 120th birthday of Gu Tinglong, a former director of the Shanghai Library, a manuscript and document exhibition has opened to the public at the Shanghai Library's East Branch. The exhibition commemorates Gu's lifelong dedication to Chinese cultural preservation and historical scholarship.

Gu is celebrated as one of China's most influential figures in the library sciences, classical bibliography, and calligraphy. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the preservation of China's classical culture, exemplifying an unyielding spirit of service to tradition and scholarship, according to Shanghai Library.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

Poster of the exhibition

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

A collection of Gu Tinglong's personal items at the exhibition.

The exhibition – "For Rememberance and Inheritance: Memorial Exhibition of Mr. Gu Tinglong's 120th Anniversary of Birth" – displays Gu's manuscripts, letters, photos, publications and personal items. The over 1,600 items on display were donated by Gu's family, including rare ancient books, handwritten manuscripts and personal correspondence. Among the highlights is a handwritten copy of "The Tenth Volume of the Selected Poems of the Yuan Dynasty," a collection of poems Gu donated to the Shanghai Library in the 1980s.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

A handwritten copy of "The Tenth Volume of the Selected Poems of the Yuan Dynasty," which Gu donated to the Shanghai Library in the 1980s.

The exhibition also has items that reveal Gu's contributions to ancient document restoration, personal correspondence with scholars, and records of his instrumental role in advancing library services in Shanghai.

The exhibition design is a highlight, allowing visitors to experience Gu's world firsthand. Visitors can step back in time in the furniture exhibition area, with its authentic recreation of Gu's study, with his original chairs and bookshelves. Archival footage on old televisions also gives visitors a sense of being in his presence.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

The exhibition area features furniture from Gu's study to recreate his workspace.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend

A chair included in the recreation of Gu's study.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend

Original furniture recreates Gu's 1993 residence on Huaihai Road M.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

The calligraphy exhibition area offers reproductions of Gu's handwriting and the character sheets he created for library staff, alongside a photo of him practicing calligraphy. Visitors can study and even try their hand at imitating his style.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

The video exhibition area displays photos of Gu against a backdrop of historical photos, and footage showing him discussing document preservation.

Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend
Ti Gong

The bookshelf area of the exhibition allows visitors to browse Gu's major works, as well as books he edited and annotated.

If you go

Venue: 4/F, the manuscript pavilion, Shanghai Library's East Branch

Address: 300 Hehuan Rd 合欢路300号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Library
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     