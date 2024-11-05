Gu Tinglong exhibition a tribute to a library legend

To mark what would have been the 120th birthday of the former director of the Shanghai Library, a manuscript exhibition had opened to the public at the library's East Branch.

To honor the 120th birthday of Gu Tinglong, a former director of the Shanghai Library, a manuscript and document exhibition has opened to the public at the Shanghai Library's East Branch. The exhibition commemorates Gu's lifelong dedication to Chinese cultural preservation and historical scholarship. Gu is celebrated as one of China's most influential figures in the library sciences, classical bibliography, and calligraphy. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the preservation of China's classical culture, exemplifying an unyielding spirit of service to tradition and scholarship, according to Shanghai Library.

The exhibition – "For Rememberance and Inheritance: Memorial Exhibition of Mr. Gu Tinglong's 120th Anniversary of Birth" – displays Gu's manuscripts, letters, photos, publications and personal items. The over 1,600 items on display were donated by Gu's family, including rare ancient books, handwritten manuscripts and personal correspondence. Among the highlights is a handwritten copy of "The Tenth Volume of the Selected Poems of the Yuan Dynasty," a collection of poems Gu donated to the Shanghai Library in the 1980s.

The exhibition also has items that reveal Gu's contributions to ancient document restoration, personal correspondence with scholars, and records of his instrumental role in advancing library services in Shanghai. The exhibition design is a highlight, allowing visitors to experience Gu's world firsthand. Visitors can step back in time in the furniture exhibition area, with its authentic recreation of Gu's study, with his original chairs and bookshelves. Archival footage on old televisions also gives visitors a sense of being in his presence.

