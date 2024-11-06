Deutsche Messe AG sees opportunity in transitioning China
Deutsche Messe AG is participating at the China International Import Expo and organizing the Industrial Fair Network in Shanghai this week.
Founded in 1947, global trade fair leader Deutsche Messe AG hosts over 150 events annually across numerous industries. Through its Shanghai subsidiary, the company holds almost 30 exhibitions in China every year.
The company's chairman of the managing board, Dr. Jochen Köckler, sees China's development as a "global manufacturing hub" as a huge growth opportunity. He believes it will establish China as a major player in the global industrial landscape.
This is Deutsche Messe AG's fourth straight year at the CIIE, where it is showcasing more than 50 specialist exhibitions from countries such as China, Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Turkey. The shows cover more than 20 industries, ranging from manufacturing and electronics to fashion, culinary, and beyond, and feature advancements in a variety of fields.
Köckler stressed that the CIIE goes beyond global trade. "It's a vital platform for companies to introduce their innovations and expand into new markets," he said. "We aim to leverage the global reach of the CIIE to bring high-quality international exhibitions to China, while also working with our Chinese partners to explore new opportunities in overseas markets and showcasing Chinese innovation to the world."
Along with the CIIE, Deutsche Messe AG is hosting the TIFN at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Pudong. This leading industry event, which runs till Friday, brings together over 3,100 firms across nine major exhibitions, including PTC ASIA, CeMAT ASIA, and ComVac ASIA.
The event highlights cutting-edge advances in intelligent manufacturing, providing a complete overview of the global supply chain for smart technology and innovative industrial solutions. This year's highlight is TIFN X Space, a new thematic area that provides important insights into AI technologies, smart industries, and new energy solutions.
Köckler sees TIFN as "the forefront of innovative technology and smart manufacturing," establishing the event as a critical platform for determining the future of global industry.
According to Köckler, China is investing extensively in future technologies to promote sustainable development, making it competitive in the global business scene, such as electric cars.
"Over the last few years, China has consolidated its domestic success by meeting local demand with increasingly high quality and cost-effective products," he said. "Now it appears that it seeks to extend that success globally with an exceptional price-to-quality ratio and steadily improving product standards."