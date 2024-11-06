Deutsche Messe AG is participating in its fourth CIIE, where it is showcasing more than 50 specialist exhibitions, covering over 20 industries.

Ti Gong

Deutsche Messe AG is participating at the China International Import Expo and organizing the Industrial Fair Network in Shanghai this week. Founded in 1947, global trade fair leader Deutsche Messe AG hosts over 150 events annually across numerous industries. Through its Shanghai subsidiary, the company holds almost 30 exhibitions in China every year. The company's chairman of the managing board, Dr. Jochen Köckler, sees China's development as a "global manufacturing hub" as a huge growth opportunity. He believes it will establish China as a major player in the global industrial landscape.

Ti Gong

This is Deutsche Messe AG's fourth straight year at the CIIE, where it is showcasing more than 50 specialist exhibitions from countries such as China, Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Turkey. The shows cover more than 20 industries, ranging from manufacturing and electronics to fashion, culinary, and beyond, and feature advancements in a variety of fields. Köckler stressed that the CIIE goes beyond global trade. "It's a vital platform for companies to introduce their innovations and expand into new markets," he said. "We aim to leverage the global reach of the CIIE to bring high-quality international exhibitions to China, while also working with our Chinese partners to explore new opportunities in overseas markets and showcasing Chinese innovation to the world."

Ti Gong