News / Metro

Jing'an seeks global deals and boosts its business appeal at CIIE

The district launches its "Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone" at the CIIE, while its investment promotion conference leads to the signing of intended procurement deals.
Ti Gong

Executives from multinational companies attend Jing'an's investment promotion conference at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Jing'an District is making bold moves to expand its international business footprint by unveiling a series of new initiatives at the 2024 China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The district's investment promotion conference, held Thursday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, saw the signing of several intended procurement agreements, further solidifying Jing'an's role as a hub for global commerce.

This year, 52 companies from Jing'an are participating in the CIIE, an increase from just 16 at the event's inaugural edition. Multinational companies such as AstraZeneca, SAP, L'Oréal, and Inditex were among those to secure procurement deals during the event.

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China, emphasized the importance of the CIIE in establishing a lasting presence in China.

"The CIIE is not just a platform to showcase products. It's crucial for long-term business growth in China," he said. "China remains a core market for us, and Jing'an has been instrumental in supporting our expansion with its strong infrastructure, government services, and talent pool."

Ti Gong

Several intended procurement deals were signed at the event.

Jing'an also launched the "Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone", a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening its position in global trade. The new zone is set to become a hub for imported goods, consumer products, and premium items in an effort to boost the district's competitive edge.

At the event, 12 companies signed agreements to invest in Jing'an with notable signatories including Charlotte Tilbury, Durian Boat Global Sdn Bhd, and TASOW. These deals reflect Jing'an's focus on attracting a range of businesses across different sectors like trade, data and AI, entertainment and culture, as well as life and health sciences.

Jing'an has long been the top fiscal revenue performer ang Shanghai's downtown districts. With key economic indicators outpacing the rest of the city, Jing'an's open economy continues to lead in scale and benefit the rest of Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
