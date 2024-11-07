Jing'an seeks global deals and boosts its business appeal at CIIE

Jing'an District is making bold moves to expand its international business footprint by unveiling a series of new initiatives at the 2024 China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The district's investment promotion conference, held Thursday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, saw the signing of several intended procurement agreements, further solidifying Jing'an's role as a hub for global commerce.

This year, 52 companies from Jing'an are participating in the CIIE, an increase from just 16 at the event's inaugural edition. Multinational companies such as AstraZeneca, SAP, L'Oréal, and Inditex were among those to secure procurement deals during the event.

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China, emphasized the importance of the CIIE in establishing a lasting presence in China.

"The CIIE is not just a platform to showcase products. It's crucial for long-term business growth in China," he said. "China remains a core market for us, and Jing'an has been instrumental in supporting our expansion with its strong infrastructure, government services, and talent pool."