Historic site to host Art de Vivre à la Française

The Art de Vivre à la Française exhibition is set to open later this month in Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's most historic and architecturally significant sites.

The announcement was made during the "Sino-French Dialogue" event at the Jing'an Grand Hall, an exhibition area dedicated to showcasing the charm of the district at the National Exhibition and Convention Center venue for the China International Import Expo.

Organized by Business France, the Art de Vivre à la Française – which translates to "French art of living" – is a prestigious showcase of France's luxury lifestyle and craftsmanship. Since its inception in 2008, the exhibition has toured cities around the world, including Tokyo, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, New York, and Singapore.

Marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, this year's exhibition will run from November 27 to December 1 at Zhangyuan.

It will feature a curated selection of French luxury brands such as Saber Paris, Bernardaud, and New Angance. It will be the first time French brands have been showcased in bonded display and sales at Zhangyuan.

Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's largest and best-preserved shikumen-style architecture clusters, has become a dynamic hub for fashion, culture, and commerce.

Alexandre EA, a counselor from Business France in China, said Zhangyuan's unique location and architectural charm made it an ideal setting for the exhibition. "It has previously hosted successful collaborations with French brands and we believe this exhibition will offer visitors an unrivaled French lifestyle experience."

Wu Hao, chief accountant of Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group, which renovates and operates Zhangyuan, emphasized the growing importance of cultural vibrancy in shaping world-class commercial destinations.

"As commercial districts evolve, cultural appeal is key," Wu said. "This exhibition will blend authentic French art with the historical allure of shikumen, offering visitors a unique visual and emotional experience, while enriching Zhangyuan's cultural identity."