Shanghai International Art Book Fair opens new chapter

Featuring 60 publishers, museums, galleries and academic institutions from six countries, attendees have noticed a significant increase in the scale of the book fair.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai International Art Book Fair, a highlight of the ongoing 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week, opened on Friday at Shanghai Tower. Running through Sunday, the fair celebrates the global influence of art publishing, with 60 leading publishers, museums, galleries, and academic institutions from six countries – China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, and Qatar. Notable participants include global publishing giants such as ACC Art Books, Thames & Hudson, and Bloomsbury, the publisher behind the "Harry Potter" series. The fair also features renowned institutions such as the Palace Museum, Qatar Museums, and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), alongside Shanghai's own art landmarks that include Museum of Art Pudong, Power Station of Art, and Yuz Museum.

Ti Gong

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Thames & Hudson is presenting a special booth featuring collaborative works with prestigious institutions like the British Museum, V&A, and MoMA. The publisher, known for its longstanding partnership with artist David Hockney, is also offering a special bookmark featuring Hockney's iconic glasses in recognition of his popularity in China. Daniele Ronchi, Thames & Hudson's Asian general manager, emphasized the fair's significance as a platform for global art book professionals, noting it's more than just a gathering of publishers, saying it's a vital space for museums, galleries, and universities to come together. "The scale of this year's fair has grown significantly, with more exhibitors from around the world," Ronchi said. "Also, the venue is great as it's in the heart of Shanghai and well connected to the other events of the art trade week. So, we expect a great crowd of both art and book lovers." As part of its growing presence in China, Thames & Hudson recently launched a new book showcase at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, in addition to its Hong Kong office. "We want to be closer to the Chinese market, to our local partners and to the readers," he said, adding that Thames & Hudson anticipates further collaborations with Chinese institutions to bring Chinese art to the world.

Ti Gong