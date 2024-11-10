News / Metro

Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
A new exhibition, The Legend of Shanghai Basketball, is captivating visitors at CITIC Square as part of the ongoing Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The Legend of Shanghai Basketball" opens as part of the first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.

A new exhibition, The Legend of Shanghai Basketball, is captivating visitors at CITIC Square as part of the ongoing Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.

The exhibit, which opened on Saturday and runs until November 17, offers an immersive look at the evolution of basketball and its deep roots in Shanghai.

The centerpiece is a striking, oversized white basketball hoop, surrounded by basketballs of all colors and sizes, arranged within a metal frame to create a dazzling "basketball starry sky."

Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yao Ming, the iconic figure in Shanghai's basketball history, is at the center of the exhibition.

The exhibition offers a deep dive into the history of basketball, from its origins and introduction to China, to its rise in Shanghai. It highlights the key milestones of Chinese basketball, the sport's growing popularity in Shanghai, and celebrates the city's basketball legends.

In addition to the historical displays, visitors can explore rare basketball-themed collectibles, including a limited edition 2008 Beijing Olympics commemorative basketball-shaped television - one of only 20 in existence worldwide.

A special interactive feature invites visitors to experience the space pencil, which was used by Chinese astronauts during the country's first spacewalk. Equipped with "space gloves," visitors can write their own wishes. Three thousand lucky participants will have their wishes sent into space on a future rocket launch.

Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl uses a "space pencil" to write down her wish.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
CITIC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     