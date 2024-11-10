Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival
A new exhibition, The Legend of Shanghai Basketball, is captivating visitors at CITIC Square as part of the ongoing Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.
The exhibit, which opened on Saturday and runs until November 17, offers an immersive look at the evolution of basketball and its deep roots in Shanghai.
The centerpiece is a striking, oversized white basketball hoop, surrounded by basketballs of all colors and sizes, arranged within a metal frame to create a dazzling "basketball starry sky."
The exhibition offers a deep dive into the history of basketball, from its origins and introduction to China, to its rise in Shanghai. It highlights the key milestones of Chinese basketball, the sport's growing popularity in Shanghai, and celebrates the city's basketball legends.
In addition to the historical displays, visitors can explore rare basketball-themed collectibles, including a limited edition 2008 Beijing Olympics commemorative basketball-shaped television - one of only 20 in existence worldwide.
A special interactive feature invites visitors to experience the space pencil, which was used by Chinese astronauts during the country's first spacewalk. Equipped with "space gloves," visitors can write their own wishes. Three thousand lucky participants will have their wishes sent into space on a future rocket launch.