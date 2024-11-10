Shooting hoops at International Trendy Sports Festival

A new exhibition, The Legend of Shanghai Basketball, is captivating visitors at CITIC Square as part of the ongoing Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.

The exhibit, which opened on Saturday and runs until November 17, offers an immersive look at the evolution of basketball and its deep roots in Shanghai.

The centerpiece is a striking, oversized white basketball hoop, surrounded by basketballs of all colors and sizes, arranged within a metal frame to create a dazzling "basketball starry sky."