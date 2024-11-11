Pudong industrial parks at the biotech forefront

Zhangjiang, a key innovation hub in Shanghai's Pudong New Area, now accounts for nearly half of the city's approved clinical trials for cell and gene therapies and about a sixth of the national total, officials revealed.

At a recent promotional conference for Pudong's industrial parks, officials announced that the Zhangjiang Cell and Gene Industry Park has been newly designated as a city-level specialized industrial park. It has rapidly become one of the most dynamic and innovative hubs for China's biotech sector, fueling the fast growth of Zhangjiang's cell and gene technology development.

During the conference, 10 companies, including KingMed Diagnostics, OBiO Technology, and UTC Therapeutics, signed agreements to establish operations in the Zhangjiang Cell and Gene Industry Park.

Pudong's industrial park ecosystem has expanded significantly in recent years, with a total of 18 city-level and 14 district-level specialized parks covering 108 square kilometers. These parks span key sectors that include advanced materials, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, electronics, high-end manufacturing, and integrated circuits.

Zhang Tong, deputy director of the Pudong Science Technology and Economy Commission, said more than 20,000 companies have settled in these specialized industrial parks. In the first three quarters of 2024, these parks reported total revenue of approximately 784.8 billion yuan (US$109 billion), marking a year-on-year growth of 5.5 percent.