Jing'an offers coupons to encourage local spending

Promotion to run every Friday until December 13 will feature discounts of up to 300 yuan across three categories – sports and fashion, makeup and skincare, and food and beverage.
Jing'an District is to offer a series of coupons to encourage local spending from Friday.

The promotion, which runs every Friday at 12pm until December 13, will feature coupons across three categories: sports and fashion, makeup and skincare, and food and beverage.

For the sports and fashion, and makeup and skincare categories, there are two coupon options: 100 yuan (US$13.8) off purchases of 300 yuan, and 300 yuan off purchases of 1,000 yuan. In food and beverage, they include 20 yuan off purchases of 50 yuan, and 40 yuan off purchases of 100 yuan.

The coupons will be available exclusively through Alipay and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each participant is eligible to claim one coupon per category.

Coupons will be valid for seven days from date of issue.

Coupons are available on Alipay.

There are three categories of coupons.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
