New Le Cordon Bleu school for Yangpu District

A new Le Cordon Bleu school will take shape on the waterfront in Shanghai's Yangpu District after an investment agreement was signed by the French culinary education institution, the district's riverfront investment company and a local business accelerator.

Under to the agreement, the three parties – Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai, the Yangpu Riverfront Investment Group and the Cape Industry Innovation and Promotion Center – will set up a joint-venture company to establish and run the facility.

The new school aims to build a long-term relationship that combines the unique resources of Yangpu and Cordon Bleu's expertise in industrial development, professional training and international exchanges. It's expected to assist Yangpu in making new progress in vocational skills education and international cooperation.

Le Cordon Bleu also signed an agreement with the Shanghai Magnolia Foundation for International Exchange to set up a Le Cordon Bleu Special Fund to deepen their cooperation in vocational skills training and organizing competitions in sectors such as hospitality management, catering and tourism.