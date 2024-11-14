New Le Cordon Bleu school for Yangpu District
A new Le Cordon Bleu school will take shape on the waterfront in Shanghai's Yangpu District after an investment agreement was signed by the French culinary education institution, the district's riverfront investment company and a local business accelerator.
Under to the agreement, the three parties – Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai, the Yangpu Riverfront Investment Group and the Cape Industry Innovation and Promotion Center – will set up a joint-venture company to establish and run the facility.
The new school aims to build a long-term relationship that combines the unique resources of Yangpu and Cordon Bleu's expertise in industrial development, professional training and international exchanges. It's expected to assist Yangpu in making new progress in vocational skills education and international cooperation.
Le Cordon Bleu also signed an agreement with the Shanghai Magnolia Foundation for International Exchange to set up a Le Cordon Bleu Special Fund to deepen their cooperation in vocational skills training and organizing competitions in sectors such as hospitality management, catering and tourism.
Le Cordon Bleu is celebrating 30 years of connections with Shanghai, during which it also witnessed the development of the bilateral relationship between China and France. It has been organizing special banquets for important occasions, such as the dinner at the Grand Halls in Shanghai for the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between China and France recently.
Shanghai sent chefs for training at Le Cordon Bleu Paris for the first time in 1995, and Le Cordon Bleu opened its first school in Shanghai in 2015 in Huangpu District.
Andre Cointreau, president & CEO of Le Cordon Bleu, said the school had been doing well with a strong cohort of 10 full-time French chefs, expanding with one building put into use after another, and now with the future school in Yangpu for different segments of the education market.
"I'm very happy about the quality of what is being done," he said, adding that students have been opening their own outlets and been hired by the best restaurants, such the Donghu and the Jinjiang.
"I'm very happy about the success of the students. And honestly I think that the success of Le Cordon Bleu in China is the success of the students."