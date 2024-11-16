Shanghai Airport Link Line: Convenient travel starts at just 4 yuan

SSI ļʱ



Shanghai Airport Link Line: Only 40 minutes between Hongqiao and Pudong! The no-passenger trial run has been successfully completed, raising the question in many people’s minds: how much will a ticket cost? We can reveal the starting fare for the suburban railways is just 4 yuan（US$0.55)!

Here’s how the pricing works: Ticket price per person = per-kilometer rate × travel distance. For lines with a top speed of 160km/h or more: 0.45 yuan per kilometer.



For lines with a top speed below 160km/h: 0.37 yuan per kilometer.

The distinction of 160km/h as the dividing line for fare rates is based on the differentiation between suburban railways and rapid transit lines. Notes: If the calculated fare is less than or equal to the starting fare, you’ll only pay the 4 yuan minimum.

If the calculated fare exceeds the starting fare, the ticket price will be determined by the formula above.

Suburban rail fares are rounded to the nearest yuan: amounts up to 0.5 yuan are rounded down, while amounts over 0.5 yuan are rounded up to the next whole yuan.

The pricing was designed to balance operating costs, public affordability, and sustainability, ensuring a reasonable pricing structure overall.

Friendly reminder: The calculated fare may differ from the final price. Please check the latest information.



Before the launch of each suburban line, the Shanghai Metro website and other official channels will publish detailed fare tables for each station-to-station segment. The specific fare for the Airport Link Line will be announced prior to its opening.



Shanghai’s suburban rail network includes two types: rapid transit lines (slower, up to 120km/h) and suburban railways (faster, up to 160km/h). The Airport Link Line is part of the suburban railway system and will be the first to open, scheduled for the end of 2024, with initial operations between Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station and Pudong Airport Terminal 1&2 Station By 2028, four more lines will be added, making travel in and out of Shanghai even easier. Details of the Airport Link Line: Total length: 68.6 km

Districts covered: Minhang, Xuhui, and Pudong

Stations: 9 (6 underground, 3 surface)

Hongqiao Airport Terminal 2 Station



Zhongchun Road Station



Jinghong Road Station



South Sanlin Station



East Kangqiao Station



Shanghai International Resort Station



Pudong Airport Terminal 1&2 Station



Pudong Airport Terminal 3 Station



Shanghai East Railway Station

