Fair outlook at vocational student competition

  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0
Shanghai Vocational College Student Innovation and Creativity Competition showcases latest ideas.
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0

Walking sticks that can help seniors keep in touch with their families, jewellery with elements in shapes of Shanghai's landmark buildings, Chinese light meals, chic package designs to help farmers with sales of agricultural products – 105 teams of students from 61 vocational school students in Shanghai showed off their innovative and creative ideas at the West Bund in downtown Xuhui District on Saturday.

The showcase was the final of the second Shanghai Vocational College Student Innovation and Creativity Competition.

It's the first time the competition was open to the public, with students making presentations in front of both judges and visitors at their booths in a fair-like set-up.

Organized by the Shanghai Education Commission, the competition aimed to integrate vocational and innovation education, highlighting students' creative thinking and practical skills.

Launched in September, it attracted more than 3,000 students. After rigorous preliminaries and semifinals, 105 projects from 61 colleges made into the final. Projects were divided into technological innovation and cultural creativity categories, showcasing the impact of vocational skills on daily life.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

The final of the second Shanghai Vocational College Student Innovation and Creativity Competition took place at the West Bund in the format of a fair.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

A farm system with vegetables and fish growing together.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

An installation built with recycled pipes.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

Fashionable designs.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

Blind box products created based on classical novel "A Dream in Red Mansions".

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

An artwork from ceramic pieces.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dressed up for a photo.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition

Studdents make presentations at the final.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Ti Gong

A cyclist looks at students' innovative products.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Ti Gong

An old woman interacts with students.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Ti Gong

An old man is interested in a team's package designs.

Fair outlook at vocational student competition
Ti Gong

A girl plays with stickers created by students.

Xuhui
﻿
﻿
