Fair outlook at vocational student competition

Walking sticks that can help seniors keep in touch with their families, jewellery with elements in shapes of Shanghai's landmark buildings, Chinese light meals, chic package designs to help farmers with sales of agricultural products – 105 teams of students from 61 vocational school students in Shanghai showed off their innovative and creative ideas at the West Bund in downtown Xuhui District on Saturday.

The showcase was the final of the second Shanghai Vocational College Student Innovation and Creativity Competition.

It's the first time the competition was open to the public, with students making presentations in front of both judges and visitors at their booths in a fair-like set-up.

Organized by the Shanghai Education Commission, the competition aimed to integrate vocational and innovation education, highlighting students' creative thinking and practical skills.

Launched in September, it attracted more than 3,000 students. After rigorous preliminaries and semifinals, 105 projects from 61 colleges made into the final. Projects were divided into technological innovation and cultural creativity categories, showcasing the impact of vocational skills on daily life.