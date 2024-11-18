Shanghai Party Secretary meets CEO of Citadel Securities

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Zhao Peng, chief executive officer of Citadel Securities, in Shanghai on Monday.

Chen said that Shanghai will accelerate the construction of a regulatory system compatible with the high-quality development of finance.

He welcomed Citadel Securities to combine its professional advantages more closely with Shanghai's market and further increase its investment in Shanghai, helping to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-oriented, and internationalized.

Zhao expressed his optimism about the Chinese market, especially Shanghai's comprehensive financial market system and good business environment.

He said he regards development in Shanghai a long-term strategy and plans to bring more professional technologies into the Chinese market.