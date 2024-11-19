﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:49 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
A customer said he took his child's plush pillow to "Uncle Zhu's Doll Hospital" for repairs but encountered repeated price increases, no contract, or even a business license.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  16:49 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0

A well-known "doll doctor" who repairs stuffed toys in Shanghai has received customer complaints about his high costs and allegations that he lacks a business license.

A customer surnamed Wu said he recently took his child's plush pillow to "Uncle Zhu's Doll Hospital" for repairs but encountered repeated price increases, totaling over 10,000 yuan (US$1,381). Wu claimed that the "hospital" did not provide a contract, pricing standards, or even a business license.

He contacted "doll doctor" Zhu Boming online, expecting a simple repair process. However, he was required to pay a registration fee before any "treatment" began. After a month of repairs, the toy was not fully repaired, and the budget had already exceeded several times the original estimate.

"The registration fee was 180 yuan, and a single cleaning cost one or two thousand yuan. The most outrageous part was the fur replanting, for which he charged 30 yuan per square centimeter. We ended up paying over 5,000 yuan for that, and the total cost amounted to 10,300 yuan. I feel like I was being tricked step by step, and they never disclosed the total price upfront," Wu said to Xinmin Evening News.

The plush pillow was eventually repaired, but Wu believed that the cost was not worth it.

Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license

The toy before its repair.

Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license

The toy after the repair.

Zhu, aged 77, opened a "toy hospital" in his home in Shanghai to repair toys in 2016. He gained some fame, and many media outlets reported his story of repairing dolls.

He said he not only repairs the toys, but restores their owners' precious childhood memories.

According to earlier media reports, in 2022, Zhu's high fees were already being questioned by consumers. At that time, the local authorities in Hongkou District summoned Zhu for rectification. He stated that he would "try not to charge fees and move forward in the direction of public welfare."

Two years later, the issues remain the same. The district market watchdog said Zhu has not yet obtained a business license.

Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license
SHINE

Retiree Zhu Boming repairs old toys at his home.

Many netizens have left comments on social media platforms sharing similar experiences of being overcharged by Zhu when seeking his services to repair their dolls.

One netizen said, "Initially, I clearly stated that I was a student with a limited budget of 1,000 yuan. However, Zhu gradually tricked me, capitalizing on my concern and desperation to repair my doll. He continually demanded more money. Fearful that my doll might be damaged if I refused to pay, I reluctantly agreed to his escalating demands multiple times. The stitching job was so shoddy that it barely resembled a restoration. It was merely a patchwork effort on the doll."

Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license

Many netizens have posted negative experiences with Zhu on social media platforms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Hongkou
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     