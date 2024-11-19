Shanghai's 'doll doctor' faces complaints over high costs and lack of license

A well-known "doll doctor" who repairs stuffed toys in Shanghai has received customer complaints about his high costs and allegations that he lacks a business license.

A customer surnamed Wu said he recently took his child's plush pillow to "Uncle Zhu's Doll Hospital" for repairs but encountered repeated price increases, totaling over 10,000 yuan (US$1,381). Wu claimed that the "hospital" did not provide a contract, pricing standards, or even a business license.

He contacted "doll doctor" Zhu Boming online, expecting a simple repair process. However, he was required to pay a registration fee before any "treatment" began. After a month of repairs, the toy was not fully repaired, and the budget had already exceeded several times the original estimate.

"The registration fee was 180 yuan, and a single cleaning cost one or two thousand yuan. The most outrageous part was the fur replanting, for which he charged 30 yuan per square centimeter. We ended up paying over 5,000 yuan for that, and the total cost amounted to 10,300 yuan. I feel like I was being tricked step by step, and they never disclosed the total price upfront," Wu said to Xinmin Evening News.

The plush pillow was eventually repaired, but Wu believed that the cost was not worth it.