Bridging cultures through music: International, local students 'sing together our Dunhuang'

On the heels of International Students' Day, Shanghai Daily and City News Service, in collaboration with the Happy Pony Children's Choir and "The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition, launched a pop-up event "Singing Together Our Dunhuang" at the China Art Museum over the weekend.

Six international students from Shanghai universities and 25 children from the children's choir presented a choral performance, featuring original song "Our Dunhuang" and an English song "A Million Dreams."

"Singing Together Our Dunhuang" aimed to showcase the unique charm of Dunhuang culture to the world through music, and to facilitate cultural exchanges between Chinese and international students.

The six international students – from the United States, El Salvador, Venezuela, Russia, Mozambique and Indonesia – are studying at Shanghai University and Shanghai Normal University.