Bridging cultures through music: International, local students 'sing together our Dunhuang'

Ma Xinyi
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
Six international students from Shanghai universities and 25 children from the Happy Pony Children's Choir presented a choral performance at the China Art Museum.
Ma Xinyi
  12:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0

On the heels of International Students' Day, Shanghai Daily and City News Service, in collaboration with the Happy Pony Children's Choir and "The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition, launched a pop-up event "Singing Together Our Dunhuang" at the China Art Museum over the weekend.

Six international students from Shanghai universities and 25 children from the children's choir presented a choral performance, featuring original song "Our Dunhuang" and an English song "A Million Dreams."

"Singing Together Our Dunhuang" aimed to showcase the unique charm of Dunhuang culture to the world through music, and to facilitate cultural exchanges between Chinese and international students.

The six international students – from the United States, El Salvador, Venezuela, Russia, Mozambique and Indonesia – are studying at Shanghai University and Shanghai Normal University.

Ma Xinyi / SHINE

International students join the Happy Pony Children's Choir to perform at the China Art Museum.

"It was exciting to sing at the China Art Museum for the first time," said Egor Zhukoff from Russia. "The group singing experience allowed me to better appreciate Chinese culture, which I really enjoy."

"Despite the challenge of memorizing Chinese lyrics, I love singing in Chinese," said Mo Dodson from the United States.

"This was my first time singing with foreigners, and it was a truly special experience," said Yang Tong from the Happy Pony Children's Choir.

"The event employs a musical fusion of symphony and folk music, depicting Dunhuang as a treasure that combines Chinese and foreign cultures. It welcomes all those who love Dunhuang," said Feng Siwei, director of the Happy Pony Children's Choi and also general secretary of the Shanghai Children's Art Education Research Center.

After the event, international students visited "The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition at the China Art Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China Art Museum
