﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  15:16 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
From December 23, visitors will be required to use their ID to book a ticket that corresponds with their name, ensuring each ID can only secure one ticket for the same day.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  15:16 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system
Imaginechina

Shanghai Disneyland Resort presented a Mickey and Minnie-inspired "Best Wishes" projection show to celebrate their birthday on Monday.

Shanghai Disney Resort is set to cast a customized spell as it announces the implementation of a real-name ticket purchasing policy from December 23.

Visitors will be required to use their ID to book a ticket that corresponds with their name, ensuring each ID can only secure one ticket for the same date of visit.

Specifically, each guest must provide the number of a valid ID document to purchase a ticket. Meanwhile, the original copy of their valid ID document used at the time of purchase serves as the sole valid entry pass and must be shown at the turnstiles.

Below are the specific ID requirements for various categories of visitors purchasing tickets:

  • Chinese mainland visitors are required to use their ID Card.
  • Hong Kong and Macau visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.
  • Taiwan visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents.
  • International visitors are required to use a valid foreign passport or Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card.



Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system
Ti Gong

Visitors pass by characters from "Toy Story" at the resort.

The policy also applies to annual pass holders. Only one annual pass can be purchased with a single valid ID. The annual pass must be activated with information on the visitor's valid ID at time of purchase, and is linked exclusively to the visitor's ID.

Each annual pass holder is limited to one valid park admission per day. This means that if an annual pass holder already has a valid annual pass admission, they cannot purchase a ticket for the same day. Similarly, if an annual pass holder has already purchased a ticket, they cannot obtain a valid annual pass admission for the same day.

In support of children's identification verification, the new policy stipulates that age will be the only criteria for purchasing a child's ticket or annual pass.

  • Children aged 3 to 11 on the day of their visit are eligible to purchase a child annual pass
  • Children aged 3 to 11 on the day of annual pass purchase are eligible to purchase a child annual pass
  • Chinese mainland visitors under 16 who have not yet obtained a PRC Resident ID Card must use the number of the visitors on their household register for ticket and annual pass purchases. They are required to present their original household register on entry.

According to the resort's visitor guidelines, visitors under 16 must be accompanied by a supervising visitor aged 16 or older.

Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system
Imaginechina

LinaBell interacts with guests at Shanghai Disneyland's Winter Magic Cavalcade.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     