Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system
Shanghai Disney Resort is set to cast a customized spell as it announces the implementation of a real-name ticket purchasing policy from December 23.
Visitors will be required to use their ID to book a ticket that corresponds with their name, ensuring each ID can only secure one ticket for the same date of visit.
Specifically, each guest must provide the number of a valid ID document to purchase a ticket. Meanwhile, the original copy of their valid ID document used at the time of purchase serves as the sole valid entry pass and must be shown at the turnstiles.
Below are the specific ID requirements for various categories of visitors purchasing tickets:
- Chinese mainland visitors are required to use their ID Card.
- Hong Kong and Macau visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.
- Taiwan visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents.
- International visitors are required to use a valid foreign passport or Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card.
The policy also applies to annual pass holders. Only one annual pass can be purchased with a single valid ID. The annual pass must be activated with information on the visitor's valid ID at time of purchase, and is linked exclusively to the visitor's ID.
Each annual pass holder is limited to one valid park admission per day. This means that if an annual pass holder already has a valid annual pass admission, they cannot purchase a ticket for the same day. Similarly, if an annual pass holder has already purchased a ticket, they cannot obtain a valid annual pass admission for the same day.
In support of children's identification verification, the new policy stipulates that age will be the only criteria for purchasing a child's ticket or annual pass.
- Children aged 3 to 11 on the day of their visit are eligible to purchase a child annual pass
- Children aged 3 to 11 on the day of annual pass purchase are eligible to purchase a child annual pass
- Chinese mainland visitors under 16 who have not yet obtained a PRC Resident ID Card must use the number of the visitors on their household register for ticket and annual pass purchases. They are required to present their original household register on entry.
According to the resort's visitor guidelines, visitors under 16 must be accompanied by a supervising visitor aged 16 or older.