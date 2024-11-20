Shanghai Disney Resort introduces real-name ticketing system

Shanghai Disney Resort is set to cast a customized spell as it announces the implementation of a real-name ticket purchasing policy from December 23.

Visitors will be required to use their ID to book a ticket that corresponds with their name, ensuring each ID can only secure one ticket for the same date of visit.

Specifically, each guest must provide the number of a valid ID document to purchase a ticket. Meanwhile, the original copy of their valid ID document used at the time of purchase serves as the sole valid entry pass and must be shown at the turnstiles.

Below are the specific ID requirements for various categories of visitors purchasing tickets:

Chinese mainland visitors are required to use their ID Card.

Hong Kong and Macau visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.

Taiwan visitors are required to use a Mainland Travel Permit for Taiwan Residents, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents.

International visitors are required to use a valid foreign passport or Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card.





