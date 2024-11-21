Now a digital teacher to help out with school studies

With technology advancements, a digital instructor for lifelong education has been developed in a Shanghai community to assist students by explaining textbook contents.

According to officials in Hongmei Subdistrict in downtown Xuhui, the virtual teacher "Hongling" will be able to answer questions in both Chinese and English, process documents, and search for information online.

Hongling was the result of a collaboration between the subdistrict commission and the local technology company Xmov, which specializes in 3D virtual human technology and artificial intelligence-generated content. It is also one of the most recent achievements of the subdistrict's community-school-enterprise cooperation program.