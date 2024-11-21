Now a digital teacher to help out with school studies
With technology advancements, a digital instructor for lifelong education has been developed in a Shanghai community to assist students by explaining textbook contents.
According to officials in Hongmei Subdistrict in downtown Xuhui, the virtual teacher "Hongling" will be able to answer questions in both Chinese and English, process documents, and search for information online.
Hongling was the result of a collaboration between the subdistrict commission and the local technology company Xmov, which specializes in 3D virtual human technology and artificial intelligence-generated content. It is also one of the most recent achievements of the subdistrict's community-school-enterprise cooperation program.
Since the program began in November of last year to provide learning opportunities for people of all ages, the community has established a baby house for child care and early education, invited businesses in local industrial zones to deliver science classes in schools, and provided vocational experience activities and internships for students. It has organized parent salons, community sport events, and city walks.
To thank the ten enterprise lecturers for their contributions to science education, children in the subdistrict created cartoon images.
The community authority stated that it will strengthen collaboration with local businesses and schools to offer additional activities that benefit its citizens and assist Shanghai in developing a study-oriented society.