News / Metro

Final batch of discount coupons to be released on Saturday

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
Shanghai Commerce Commission said the vouchers, released in seven batches since late September, had boosted consumer spending in the city, with many local restaurants benefiting.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
Final batch of discount coupons to be released on Saturday
HelloRF

The last batch of discount coupons will be available this weekend.

The last batch of dining coupons will be distributed through major online payment platforms this weekend.

They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on Saturday, and will be valid for 10 days.

Shanghai Commerce Commission said the vouchers, released in seven batches since late September, had boosted consumer spending in the city.

Consumers can enjoy up to a 30-percent discount for a minimum spend of 300 yuan, 500 yuan, 800 yuan and 1000 yuan, and they can pick one type of discount coupon from payment sites Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay.

The city allocated a total of 360 million yuan (US$50.7 million) amid the authorities' efforts to stimulate spending and unleash more synergies between retail, tourism, entertainment, performance and sports events.

Some local restaurants reported increased foot traffic and spending in the previous months.

Japanese buffet restaurant Wandao Restaurant, with seven outlets in the city, said foot traffic has jumped 35 percent from a year ago.

Hotpot chain Haidilao said its restaurant in Jing'an Joy City was about 3 to 5 percent busier at weekends than the year before.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Haidilao
Joy City
Alipay
UnionPay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     