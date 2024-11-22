Final batch of discount coupons to be released on Saturday

The last batch of dining coupons will be distributed through major online payment platforms this weekend.

They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am on Saturday, and will be valid for 10 days.

Shanghai Commerce Commission said the vouchers, released in seven batches since late September, had boosted consumer spending in the city.

Consumers can enjoy up to a 30-percent discount for a minimum spend of 300 yuan, 500 yuan, 800 yuan and 1000 yuan, and they can pick one type of discount coupon from payment sites Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay.

The city allocated a total of 360 million yuan (US$50.7 million) amid the authorities' efforts to stimulate spending and unleash more synergies between retail, tourism, entertainment, performance and sports events.

Some local restaurants reported increased foot traffic and spending in the previous months.

Japanese buffet restaurant Wandao Restaurant, with seven outlets in the city, said foot traffic has jumped 35 percent from a year ago.

Hotpot chain Haidilao said its restaurant in Jing'an Joy City was about 3 to 5 percent busier at weekends than the year before.