Over 80 countries, regions participate in int'l travel fair in Shanghai

The China International Travel Mart 2024, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, kicked off Friday in Shanghai, bringing together exhibitors from over 80 countries and regions.

The three-day fair has attracted more than 1,000 international exhibitors and nearly 600 travel agencies, along with over 600 offline buyer-seller meetings, according to the organizers.

Covering an exhibition area of 53,000 square meters, the fair will feature diverse fields, including Chinese and international cultures and tourism, tourism-related technologies, cultural creative products, as well as tourism services.

Some overseas travel agencies are expected to take this opportunity to conduct market research on tourism routes across various Chinese provinces and cities, the organizers said.

China has implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 29 countries, including France and Germany, as part of efforts to boost international travel.