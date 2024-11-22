Night flights over the city offer a dazzling perspective

Shanghai's recently introduced low-altitude helicopter route, or "City Fly," quickly became a hit. Now flights are available to capture the city in all its nighttime splendor.

Shanghai launched an exciting new low-altitude helicopter route earlier this year, giving passengers a chance to take off from Xuhui Riverside and enjoy breathtaking views of the Huangpu River. Dubbed "City Fly," this experience quickly became a hit, with up to 50 passengers taking to the skies on the busiest days. But what everyone really wanted were night flights. And now, they’re here! Imagine soaring above the city at night, marveling at the sparkling lights of Shanghai’s iconic skyline.

New Sky helicopter

Reservations opened on November 21, following a successful trial run the night before. At 8pm on November 20, a Bell 429 helicopter carrying six passengers lifted off from Pudong’s Xingye Flight Base (New Sky), embarking on a trial flight that showcased the magic of Shanghai at night. The route will take passengers over the brightly illuminated Nanpu Bridge, then follow the central line of the Huangpu River to the Lujiazui scenic area. From above, Shanghai’s "Big Three" landmarks — Shanghai World Financial Center, Jinmao Tower, and Shanghai Tower — shine in all their nighttime glory. The helicopter then turns back near the Qinhuangdao cruise terminal, slowing down to give passengers more time to soak in the views of the city on both sides of the river. The flight maintains an altitude of around 300 meters, providing passengers with a close view of Shanghai's beautiful night scenery. The entire journey lasts about 15 minutes, with over six minutes spent flying above the Huangpu River.

New Sky helicopter

The company began accepting reservations following the trial flight. Tickets are priced at 2,980 yuan (around US$411) per person. Passengers on the trial flight said they were blown away by the experience. Li said: “Seeing Shanghai’s nightscape from the air is simply magical. Normally, I’d enjoy the skyline from the Bund or the North Bund, but this gave me a completely new perspective. It’s stunning!” Sun said: “Flying through the night sky and capturing the views of Lujiazui and the Bund with my gimbal camera was unforgettable. It felt like I was a bird soaring over the city.” What about safety concerns? Xu Jianjun, deputy general manager and captain of New Sky Helicopter, said: “Our night flights are fully secure. Beyond the standard lighting equipment, this helicopter is equipped with fixed landing lights and retractable searchlights, ensuring a safe and smooth nighttime flight experience.”