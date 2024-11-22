﻿
'River Story' photography exhibition celebrates friendship between Shanghai and Osaka

"River Story" photography exhibition was held at the Cultural Corridor of People's Square Station on Thursday to celebrates friendship between Shanghai and Osaka.
Visitors share their experiences of visiting the photography exhibition.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Osaka, the Shanghai leg of "River Story" photography exhibition was held at the Cultural Corridor of People's Square Station on Thursday.

Similar to the Osaka exhibition, the Shanghai exhibition showcases 28 outstanding photographic works from both China and Japan. Half of these works are selected from thousands of submissions by the IP SHANGHAI platform, capturing the unique landscapes of Shanghai and Osaka and the intricate details of life along their rivers.

Prior to the opening, Mayor of Osaka, Hirofumi Yoshimura, sent a congratulatory letter, expressing his sincere hope that the exhibition will further deepen the exchange between the two cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
