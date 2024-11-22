﻿
A rich feast in store for city's stamp collectors

The China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition will feature over 1,600 frames from 69 countries and regions, and over 120 booths hosted by postal administrations and dealers.
Ti Gong

A press briefing on Friday announces preparations for the exhibition are basically complete.

Philatelists, specialist collectors and hordes of visitors will enjoy a feast of stamps next week with a flagship stamp exhibition set to kick off.

The five-day China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition will feature over 1,600 frames from 69 countries and regions, and 16 competitive classes such as traditional philately, postal history and postal stationery.

Over 120 booths will be hosted by postal administrations and stamp dealers from different countries and regions with more than 200 overseas exhibition personnel expected at the event.

Tu Gang, director of the general service department at the State Post Bureau, told a press briefing on Friday that preparations were basically complete.

Subtitles by Ding Yining.

The All-China Philatelic Federation is bringing 701 frames to reflect local philatelists' most valuable treasures.

Hosted by the State Post Bureau of China, and co-organized by Shanghai Transportation Commission, Shanghai Jing'an District People's Government, China Post Group Corporation Limited (China Post) and All-China Philatelic Federation (ACPF), it will also feature five theme days: Opening Day, Shanghai Culture Day, Youth Day, Palmares Day, and Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP) Day.

China Post will issue commemorative stamps for the exhibition to reflect the five theme days.

HelloRF

Stamps from 69 countries and regions will be on display.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the preface hall will host 303 sets of stamps carefully selected from the postage stamps issued by China Post from October 1949 to October 2024, to reflect the historic changes in the past 75 years.

Specialty events also include the official stamp exhibition of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), an international philatelic seminar and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the FIAP.

The exhibition will also have 28 sets of precious postage stamps, marking the largest showcase by the China National Post and Postage Stamp Museum.

Ti Gong

The mascot of China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition.

If you go:

Date: November 29 to December 3

Address: Shanghai Exhibition Center, No. 1000 Yan'an Road C, Jing'an District

静安区延安中路1000号上海展览中心

Admission: Free

Follow the instructions below to book a time slot for visiting

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/SlzFy8kxcZ11rybvOl5kyw

Further information about the expo and events can be found here:

http://www.acpf-cn.org/acpf-cn/china2024fiap/fiap2024en.shtml



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Exhibition Center
