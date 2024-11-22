A rich feast in store for city's stamp collectors

Philatelists, specialist collectors and hordes of visitors will enjoy a feast of stamps next week with a flagship stamp exhibition set to kick off.

The five-day China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition will feature over 1,600 frames from 69 countries and regions, and 16 competitive classes such as traditional philately, postal history and postal stationery.

Over 120 booths will be hosted by postal administrations and stamp dealers from different countries and regions with more than 200 overseas exhibition personnel expected at the event.

Tu Gang, director of the general service department at the State Post Bureau, told a press briefing on Friday that preparations were basically complete.