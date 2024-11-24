﻿
Time to take part in trendy urban sports

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road W. commercial zone was buzzing with energy this weekend thanks to two sports events.
Ti Gong

Participants work out in the NANXI Urban Fashion Sports Season.

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road W. commercial zone was buzzing with energy this weekend as two major events – the NANXI Urban Fashion Sports Season and the Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival – brought sports and entertainment to the bustling area.

On Sunday, the NANXI Urban Fashion Sports Season's Corporate Sports League finals took place on the 7th-floor terrace of CITIC Square. The event drew 204 employees from 34 teams, representing top companies like L'Oréal, CBRE and AVATR. Teams competed in six fun and challenging events, including jump rope, ring rowing and land cycling.

Ti Gong

Rock climbing in the city center

This year's Urban Fashion Sports Season featured the Urban All-Rounder Challenge, where participants took on six unique challenges, such as shuttle runs and sandball throws, testing both their agility and endurance. It was open not only to local office workers but also to sports enthusiasts from across Shanghai.

Until December 1, visitors can continue enjoying a range of trendy urban sports at CITIC Square. Activities like rock climbing, parkour, yoga and Zumba are available to pre-book, giving sports lovers a chance to try new fitness skills in a lively atmosphere.

Ti Gong

Street dancers perform at the first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival.

Meanwhile, a vibrant dance party kicked off at Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square as part of the Trendy Sports Festival.

The event featured a variety of dance styles, including Olympic breakdancing, retro swing and guangchangwu (Chinese line dancing), bringing together people of all ages for a fun and energetic celebration of movement.

Co-hosted by the Jing'an District government, the Shanghai Sports Bureau and the Shanghai Education Commission, the first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival runs until December 15.

The festival blends sports with commerce, transforming the lively Nanjing Road W. area into a hub for fitness, fun, and community.

Ti Gong

The dance party is held with the backdrop of Jing'an Temple.

