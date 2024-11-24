﻿
News / Metro

Expect drop in temperatures, rain this week

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
A cold wave will hit Shanghai on Monday evening with rain expected from tomorrow morning after a warm weekend, the city meteorological bureau has forecast.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:44 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0

A cold wave will hit Shanghai on Monday evening with rain expected from tomorrow morning after a warm weekend, the city meteorological bureau has forecast.

Tomorrow there will be scattered rain and the highest temperature is forecast at 19 degrees Celsius, but the rain is set to increase later in the day with possible weak thunder and lightning.

The lowest temperature will drop by 8 to 9 degrees from Monday to Wednesday, with the mercury set to hit as low as 3 degrees on Thursday morning, and even lower at around 1 degree in suburban areas.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with cold and sunny weather to continue for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature will be only 11 degrees and on Wednesday it will drop to 8 degrees.

Nationwide, the latest cold wave will bring gusts, snow and rainfall to most parts of the country with significant temperatures drops.

But it's still early to decide whether winter will officially arrive next week.

Winter will officially begin when the city's average temperature is at or below 10 degrees for five consecutive days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     