Expect drop in temperatures, rain this week

A cold wave will hit Shanghai on Monday evening with rain expected from tomorrow morning after a warm weekend, the city meteorological bureau has forecast.

Tomorrow there will be scattered rain and the highest temperature is forecast at 19 degrees Celsius, but the rain is set to increase later in the day with possible weak thunder and lightning.

The lowest temperature will drop by 8 to 9 degrees from Monday to Wednesday, with the mercury set to hit as low as 3 degrees on Thursday morning, and even lower at around 1 degree in suburban areas.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with cold and sunny weather to continue for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature will be only 11 degrees and on Wednesday it will drop to 8 degrees.

Nationwide, the latest cold wave will bring gusts, snow and rainfall to most parts of the country with significant temperatures drops.

But it's still early to decide whether winter will officially arrive next week.

Winter will officially begin when the city's average temperature is at or below 10 degrees for five consecutive days.