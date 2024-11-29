Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai

Apart from the 15 official categories defined by the world federation for philately headquartered in Switzerland, this year's competition includes for the first time the First Day Cover category as a pilot program.

Thousands of philatelists visited an international stamp exhibition in Shanghai that kicked off on Friday to take a close look at precious postage stamps, postmarks and postcards.

One highlight is an area dedicated to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which hosts over 300 hundreds sets of stamps under five units.



Stamp passports, postcards, and other derivatives have been offered by the China National Philatelic Corporation and the Shanghai branch of the China Post Group.

Provincial postal offices have brought specialty collections, and staged promotional activities to attract visitors.

Avid collectors of postmarks and postcards are busy exchanging their collections and overseas exhibitors present the latest tie-up offerings.