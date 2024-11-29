﻿
News / Metro

Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
Under the theme of "Stamps present Asian Culture," the exhibition includes over 1,600 frames, including 16 competitive classes.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0

Edited by Dong Jun. Reported by Ding Yining. Subtitles by Ding Yining.

Thousands of philatelists visited an international stamp exhibition in Shanghai that kicked off on Friday to take a close look at precious postage stamps, postmarks and postcards.

The China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition includes over 1,600 frames, including 16 competitive classes.

Apart from the 15 official categories defined by the world federation for philately headquartered in Switzerland, this year's competition includes for the first time the First Day Cover category as a pilot program.

Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A precious stamp featuring late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on Macau's return to China

One highlight is an area dedicated to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which hosts over 300 hundreds sets of stamps under five units.

Stamp passports, postcards, and other derivatives have been offered by the China National Philatelic Corporation and the Shanghai branch of the China Post Group.

Provincial postal offices have brought specialty collections, and staged promotional activities to attract visitors.

Avid collectors of postmarks and postcards are busy exchanging their collections and overseas exhibitors present the latest tie-up offerings.

Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

An overseas exhibitor proudly presents the latest exhibits and offerings.

Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai

Visitors are busy with stamping the collection.

If you go:

Date: November 29 - December 3

Address: Shanghai Exhibition Centre No. 1000 Yan'an Road C,

上海市静安区延安中路1000号上海展览中心

Admission: Free

Please follow the following instructions for to book the slot for visiting

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/SlzFy8kxcZ11rybvOl5kyw

Thousands mark opening of international stamp exhibition in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

A special souvenir sheet is released to commemorate the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     