Step back in time at Natural History Museum
What's it like to step into a world of dinosaurs in an instant? The Shanghai Natural History Museum has just unveiled "Encore Dinosaurs," a new immersive experience that transports visitors millions of years back in time.
Created by Impression Wonders, the team behind China's celebrated immersive shows including "Impression Sanjie Liu" and "Encore Dunhuang," this experience uses cutting-edge LBVR (Location-Based Virtual Reality) technology to bring the "dinosaur metaverse" to life.
Once inside, visitors wear specially designed XR glasses and are guided by a virtual NPC, embarking on an expedition through the Mesozoic Era to witness dinosaurs in all their grandeur.
The adventure begins with a "Time Elevator" that whisks them through the skies, under the oceans, and across ancient landscapes. Along the way, they'll help a baby brachiosaurus escape an allosaurus, dodge the sea giant mosasaurus, and even soar with pteranodons.
The experience doesn't stop with visuals. Advanced sensory technology, including motion platforms, wind, heat, vibrations, and weightlessness effects, adds a fully immersive 360-degree experience, making it feel like visitors have truly stepped into another world.
Tickets for "Encore Dinosaurs" are priced at 98 yuan (US$13.5) per person, with tickets available through the museum's app and Trip.com starting today. The experience will run through March 30, 2025.